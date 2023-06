Northumberland Plate

14:05 Newcastle, Saturday

Live on ITV4

1. Rajinsky (Hugo Palmer/ Connor Planas (5))

Latest win at Nottingham in April. Good fifth of 16 in handicap at Chester (18.6f, soft, 14/1) 50 days ago. Needs considering.

2. Rainbow Dreamer (Alan King/ Rossa Ryan)

11 wins from 39 Flat runs. Won 9-runner minor event (10/1) over this C&D 85 days ago, suited by way race developed. Not discounted.

3. Calling The Wind (Richard Hughes/ Neil Callan)

Twelve runs since last win in 2021. 15/2, good second of 19 in Ascot Stakes at Royal Ascot (20f, good) 11 days ago, running on. Cheekpieces back on. Not taken lightly.

4. Berkshire Rocco (Andrew Balding/ Clifford Lee)

Latest win at Southwell in January. Bit below form tenth of 16 in handicap at Royal Ascot (14.2f, good, 25/1) 11 days ago. More is needed.

5. Omniscient (Sir Mark Prescott/ Luke Morris)

Progressive on the whole and was firmly back on the up when scoring readily at Southwell (1m4f) nine months ago. Yard is among the winners so he's very much one to consider now stepping up to two miles.

No. 5 (9) Omniscient SBK 9/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 95

6. Zoffee (Hugo Palmer/ Ben Curtis)

C&D winner. Good sixth of 19 in Ascot Stakes at Royal Ascot (20f, good, 16/1) 11 days ago, caught further back than ideal. Merits consideration off an unchanged mark.

7. Post Impressionist (William Haggas/ Tom Marquand)

Low-mileage Teofilo gelding who signed off for 2022 with a career-best win in 14-runner handicap at York (13.8f, good to soft) in October, forging clear. 8 lb higher now and off eight months but he's interesting with this step up to two miles a big plus.

No. 7 (19) Post Impressionist (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 9.6 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 95

8. Adjuvant (Michael Bell/ Billy Loughnane (3))

Career best when winning 9-runner handicap at Newmarket (14f, good) 43 days ago, staying on well. Makes tapeta debut. Looks competitive on form despite a 4 lb rise.

9. Second Slip (Non Runner)

10. Golden Rules (Deborah Faulkner/ Oisin Murphy)

First run since leaving John & Thady Gosden when winning seven-runner handicap (9/1) at Kempton (16f), always holding on. Off 108 days and this is tougher but not totally dismissed.

11. Vino Victrix (Hughie Morrison/ Benoit de la Sayette)

Enjoyed a productive 2022 campaign, runner-up in Cesarewitch at Newmarket. Not disgraced when eleventh in Chester Cup (18.6f, soft) 50 days ago and weighted to go well on his tapeta debut.

No. 11 (6) Vino Victrix SBK 9/1 EXC 15 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 93

12. Law of The Sea (Ian Williams/ Richard Kingscote)

Good fourth of 19 in Ascot Stakes at Royal Ascot (20f, good) 11 days ago. Makes tapeta debut. Cheekpieces back on. Can give another good account.

13. Themaxwecan (Charlie Johnston/ Joe Fanning)

Useful sort who has got back on track of late, twelfth of 19 in Ascot Stakes at Royal Ascot (20f, good, 40/1) 11 days ago. Not completely dismissed.

14. Good Show (Keith Dalgleish/ Jason Hart)

Latest win at Hamilton in May. Eighth of 10 in handicap at Haydock (11.8f, firm, 4/1) 21 days ago. Significantly up in trip. Makes tapeta debut with more required.

15. Aztec Empire (Andrew Balding/ Harry Davies (3))

Pair of AW wins at up to two miles at Kempton this year but having only his second outing on turf when a remote sixth on very testing ground at Newbury last month. Could bounce back.

16. Sir Chauvelin (Jim Goldie/ William Pyle (7))

Four-time course winner. Only tenth of 11 in handicap at Ayr (13.1f, firm, 50/1) seven days ago but veteran is the sort to bounce back round here.

17. Nathanael Greene (William Haggas/ Andrea Atzeni)

Mainly on the up last season (a dual winner) and he has posted solid efforts at Ascot and Goodwood (14f) this May. Needs considering now his stamina is drawn out more.

18. Matchless (Jennie Candlish/ Graham Lee)

Latest win at Doncaster in May. 8/1, creditable third of eight in handicap at Pontefract (12f, good to firm) 19 days ago, having run of race. Significantly up in trip but he's no forlorn hope.

19. Green Team (Ian Williams/ Andrew Mullen)

Useful performer at best but comfortably held all four starts in Meydan this year for present stable and no upturn for return to these shores when well held at Ascot and Epsom.

20. Mountain Road (David Simcock/ Cam Hardie)

Ended last season on the up, winning a pair of Chelmsford handicaps at up to two miles, but only sixth of seven in Goodwood handicap last time. Needs to bounce back.