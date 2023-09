A Newmarket NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Newmarket NAP - 16:10 - Back Zain Blue

No. 9 (4) Zain Blue (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 4.7 Trainer: John Butler

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Zain Blue has shown plenty of ability in two starts to date and the maiden in which he filled the runner-up spot at York's Ebor Festival when last seen could hardly have worked out better, with four of those who finished behind him winning next-time-out.

The form Zain Blue showed there certainly sets the standard in this line-up and it's not out of the question that there could be even better to come from him. A couple of interesting newcomers feature among the opposition in this maiden, but Zain Blue rates a very solid selection to get off the mark at the third attempt.

Newmarket Next Best - 14:25 - Back Sweet Memories

No. 10 (1) Sweet Memories (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

Sweet Memories has made good progress to win her last two starts, first opening her account in a novice event at Newbury in July and then taking another step forward to follow up in a listed contest at Newmarket (July) a couple of weeks later.

She was well on top at the finish on the last occasion, hitting the front over a furlong out and keeping going well from there to land the spoils by a length and three-quarters.

Still totally unexposed after just three starts, Sweet Memories probably hasn't reached her ceiling yet and is fancied to take the step up to Group 3 level in her stride to complete the hat-trick on her way to bigger and better things.

Newmarket Each-Way - 13:50 - Back Queen For You

No. 10 (2) Queen For You (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Queen For You produced a career-best effort in first-time cheekpieces when chasing home the smart Heredia in a Group 3 at Sandown earlier this month, running on well to pass the post just three quarters of a length behind the winner.

Back down in grade today, Queen For You has certainly shown enough to suggest she is capable of winning a race of this nature when everything falls right and she's 1 lb ahead of stablemate Coppice at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted figures.

It could be worth focusing on that pair and Queen For You, in particular, must be considered a solid each-way bet for the Gosden yard which is seeking a third success in this listed contest since 2015.