Newmarket Racing Tips: Trust in Gosden

A Newmarket Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Newmarket Nap - 15:35 - Back Eben Shaddad

No. 4 (6) Eben Shaddad (Usa) SBK 5/2 EXC 4.1 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

This looks a cracking renewal. EBEN SHADDAD sets a good standard on his 4½ lengths third to City of Troy in the Dewhurst Stakes on his final start in 2023 and there should be more to come this year.

Fitted with a hood for the first time, he very much looks the type to improve further at three.

Newmarket Next Best - 15:00 - Back Shouldvebeenaring

No. 9 (2) Shouldvebeenaring SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

A typically strong renewal of this Group 3 contest. SHOULDVEBEENARING had several of these behind when a terrific second in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock in September.

The four-year-old is likely to be spot-on following a spin on the all-weather last month, and he gets the nod ahead of the older horses who have a good record in the race.

Newmarket Each Way - 17:20 - Back Pearle D'or

No. 13 (14) Pearle D'or (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 90

The strong-travelling PEARLE D'OR went like the best horse at the weights when third in the Challenge Cup at Ascot last October.

He represents a yard who possess an exemplary record with older handicappers, so a chance is taken he'll be able to overcome a high draw to springboard what could be a fruitful season.

Jamie Spencer looks a significant jockey booking for a horse who really caught the eye when last seen.