Newmarket Racing Tips: Trust in Gosden

John Gosden
John Gosden saddles Eben Shaddad with his son Thady

Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each Way selection at Newmarket on Thursday.

"Fitted with a hood for the first time, he very much looks the type to improve further at three."

  • A Newmarket Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

    • Newmarket Nap - 15:35 - Back Eben Shaddad

    This looks a cracking renewal. EBEN SHADDAD sets a good standard on his 4½ lengths third to City of Troy in the Dewhurst Stakes on his final start in 2023 and there should be more to come this year.

    Fitted with a hood for the first time, he very much looks the type to improve further at three.

    Newmarket Next Best - 15:00 - Back Shouldvebeenaring

    A typically strong renewal of this Group 3 contest. SHOULDVEBEENARING had several of these behind when a terrific second in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock in September.

    The four-year-old is likely to be spot-on following a spin on the all-weather last month, and he gets the nod ahead of the older horses who have a good record in the race.

    Newmarket Each Way - 17:20 - Back Pearle D'or

    The strong-travelling PEARLE D'OR went like the best horse at the weights when third in the Challenge Cup at Ascot last October.

    He represents a yard who possess an exemplary record with older handicappers, so a chance is taken he'll be able to overcome a high draw to springboard what could be a fruitful season.

    Jamie Spencer looks a significant jockey booking for a horse who really caught the eye when last seen.

