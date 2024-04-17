- Trainer: John & Thady Gosden
- Jockey: Kieran Shoemark
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
Newmarket Racing Tips: Trust in Gosden
Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each Way selection at Newmarket on Thursday.
"Fitted with a hood for the first time, he very much looks the type to improve further at three."
-
A Newmarket Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform
- Trainer: Richard Hannon
- Jockey: Sean Levey
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 9lbs
- OR: -
- Trainer: David O'Meara
- Jockey: Jamie Spencer
- Age: 5
- Weight: 8st 9lbs
- OR: 90
Newmarket Nap - 15:35 - Back Eben Shaddad
This looks a cracking renewal. EBEN SHADDAD sets a good standard on his 4½ lengths third to City of Troy in the Dewhurst Stakes on his final start in 2023 and there should be more to come this year.
Fitted with a hood for the first time, he very much looks the type to improve further at three.
Newmarket Next Best - 15:00 - Back Shouldvebeenaring
A typically strong renewal of this Group 3 contest. SHOULDVEBEENARING had several of these behind when a terrific second in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock in September.
The four-year-old is likely to be spot-on following a spin on the all-weather last month, and he gets the nod ahead of the older horses who have a good record in the race.
Newmarket Each Way - 17:20 - Back Pearle D'or
The strong-travelling PEARLE D'OR went like the best horse at the weights when third in the Challenge Cup at Ascot last October.
He represents a yard who possess an exemplary record with older handicappers, so a chance is taken he'll be able to overcome a high draw to springboard what could be a fruitful season.
Jamie Spencer looks a significant jockey booking for a horse who really caught the eye when last seen.
GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5
New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.
Newmarket 18th Apr (1m Grp 3)Show Hide
Thursday 18 April, 3.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Native Approach
|Alcantor
|Eben Shaddad
|Cambridge
|Haatem
|Sons And Lovers
|Champagne Prince
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.