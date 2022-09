NAP: Trillium can complete four-timer

Trillium - 14:25 Newmarket

Trillium progressed further to make it three wins in a row in the Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster last time, finishing well to beat the speedy The Platinum Queen by a short head.

That form sets the standard in this line-up and she is very much the type to go on improving, particularly now stepping back up in trip to six furlongs.

This looks a red-hot edition of the Cheveley Park, but Trillium rates a strong selection to make the breakthrough at the top level for Richard Hannon, who won this race with Tiggy Wiggy back in 2014.

No. 9 (7) Trillium SBK 85/40 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Pat Dobbs

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Marshman has more to offer

Marshman - 15:00 Newmarket

Marshman was comfortably put in his place by the exciting Noble Style in the Gimcrack Stakes at York last month, but he still showed himself to be a smart prospect in pulling clear of the remainder.

He looked the likeliest winner when quickening to lead inside the final two furlongs, hitting a low of 1.1 in-running before he was worn down close home, ultimately passing the post a length and a quarter behind the winner.

That was a career-best effort, despite the fact he lost his unbeaten record, and he might not need to improve on that form to resume winning ways in what probably isn't the strongest Middle Park.

No. 2 (6) Marshman SBK 2/1 EXC 3.45 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Electrical Storm has place claims

Electrical Storm - 15:40 Newmarket

Electrical Storm has returned from a long absence better than ever this season, notably showing useful form to get off the mark on his reappearance at York in June.

Admittedly, he has met with defeat when well fancied for both his subsequent starts, but there was plenty to like about his latest effort at Haydock, leaving the impression the drop back in trip was against him as he ran on well to be beaten just a length.

Electrical Storm can race from the same mark today and appeals as a value alternative to Mujtaba now back up in trip for Saeed bin Suroor, who won this race last year with Bedouin's Story.