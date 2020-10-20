Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Act of Wisdom - 14:45 Newmarket

Act of Wisdom has proved a different proposition since his debut, winning his second start at Goodwood and then improving again to follow up on his nursery debut at Nottingham. Stamina looked to be his forte on that occasion, staying on strongly to win by a length and a quarter, and we know from that performance that he'll handle today's conditions. With further progress on the cards, he is taken to defy a 3 lb higher mark and can complete the hat-trick for the Charlie Appleby yard that continues in good heart (65% of horses running to form).

No. 1 (5) Act Of Wisdom (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 85

Royal Touch - 15:55 Newmarket

Royal Touch is from an excellent family and made a promising start to his career when second at Nottingham earlier this month, proving green in the preliminaries (caused a delay after unseating his jockey) but battling on well on the track to be beaten just a neck. Several interesting newcomers feature amongst the opposition here, but Royal Touch sets a decent standard on form and looks sure to have even more to offer. He can open his account at the second attempt in a novice that has been won by some talented sorts in recent years, including Cracksman in 2016.

No. 8 (8) Royal Touch SBK 4/7 EXC 1.61 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Elusive Artist - 16:30 Newmarket

Elusive Artist took another step forward to get off the mark on his nursery debut at Newcastle two weeks ago, perhaps lucky to hold on from the fast-finishing runner-up but showing a good attitude to do so, with the first pair pulling well clear of the rest. This will be tougher from a 7 lb higher mark, but he has improved with every start to date and won't be easy to peg back if getting an easy lead for the Mark Johnston yard that excels with this type of horse.