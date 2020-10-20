To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Newmarket on Wednesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Newmarket on Wednesday...

"...took another step forward to get off the mark on his nursery debut at Newcastle two weeks ago..."

Timeform on Elusive Artist

Act of Wisdom - 14:45 Newmarket

Act of Wisdom has proved a different proposition since his debut, winning his second start at Goodwood and then improving again to follow up on his nursery debut at Nottingham. Stamina looked to be his forte on that occasion, staying on strongly to win by a length and a quarter, and we know from that performance that he'll handle today's conditions. With further progress on the cards, he is taken to defy a 3 lb higher mark and can complete the hat-trick for the Charlie Appleby yard that continues in good heart (65% of horses running to form).

Royal Touch - 15:55 Newmarket

Royal Touch is from an excellent family and made a promising start to his career when second at Nottingham earlier this month, proving green in the preliminaries (caused a delay after unseating his jockey) but battling on well on the track to be beaten just a neck. Several interesting newcomers feature amongst the opposition here, but Royal Touch sets a decent standard on form and looks sure to have even more to offer. He can open his account at the second attempt in a novice that has been won by some talented sorts in recent years, including Cracksman in 2016.

Elusive Artist - 16:30 Newmarket

Elusive Artist took another step forward to get off the mark on his nursery debut at Newcastle two weeks ago, perhaps lucky to hold on from the fast-finishing runner-up but showing a good attitude to do so, with the first pair pulling well clear of the rest. This will be tougher from a 7 lb higher mark, but he has improved with every start to date and won't be easy to peg back if getting an easy lead for the Mark Johnston yard that excels with this type of horse.


Smart Stat

RATTLING ROSIE - 13:00 Newmarket
£34.26 - Tom Dascombe's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting

Recommended bets

Act of Wisdom - 14:45 Newmarket
Royal Touch - 15:55 Newmarket
Elusive Artist - 16:30 Newmarket

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Newm 21st Oct (1m2f Nursery)

Show Hide

Wednesday 21 October, 2.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Act Of Wisdom
Impulsive One
Love Is Golden
Rewired
Genuflex
Oman
Zakaria
Bear Me In Mind
Parish Academy
Olympic Theatre
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newm 21st Oct (1m Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Wednesday 21 October, 3.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Royal Touch
Hurricane Lane
Otyrar
Movin Time
Flight Alert
Parachute
Alpine Stroll
Fen Tiger
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newm 21st Oct (7f Nursery)

Show Hide

Wednesday 21 October, 4.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Inveigle
Elusive Artist
Temple Bruer
Twilight Song
Sayifyouwill
Capla Knight
Eloquent Arthur
Whiskey N Chips
Rogue Nation
Numoor
Ma Cherie Amour
Baby Sham
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles