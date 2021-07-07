Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Stowell - 13:50 Newmarket

Stowell was a big eyecatcher on debut and is starting to build a solid profile, opening his account in a three-runner affair at Ascot on his next start and shaping well up in grade when third in the Queen's Vase Stakes at the Royal meeting last time. There should be even more to come from him and he is one to keep on the right side with his stamina for this trip proven.

No. 5 (5) Stowell SBK 2/1 EXC 3 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

Project Dante - 14:25 Newmarket

Three juvenile races at Royal Ascot are represented here, and preference is for Project Dante whose close third in the Norfolk Stakes looks the best form on offer. The runner-up that day has gone on to win the Group 2 Railway Stakes at the Curragh since, so the form is already working out, and Project Dante finished his race as though the step up to six furlongs will bring about further improvement.

No. 8 (2) Project Dante SBK 3/1 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Bryan Smart

Jockey: Graham Lee

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Baaeed - 16:10 Newmarket

Though others have achieved a bit more, the manner of Baaeed's two victories to date have marked him down as a potentially class act, and he has by far the most potential in this field. He confirmed the promise of his debut win when following up under a penalty with consummate ease over course and distance last time, impressively drawing clear inside the final furlong, and he is strongly fancied to take this step up in class in his stride.