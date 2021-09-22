Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

NAP

Trident - 14:45 Newmarket

It is interesting that Andre Fabre brings Trident over for this Group 3 and he sets a good standard on his second-place finish to Perfect Power in the Prix Morny at Deauville last time. He was the first to come off the bridle on that occasion, suggesting he will be well suited by this step up to seven furlongs, and he looks a big player for leading connections.

No. 7 (1) Trident (Fr) EXC 2.02 Trainer: A. Fabre, France

Jockey: Mickael Barzalona

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Tribal Art - 15:55 Newmarket

Tribal Art is a three-year-old on the up having won three times already this year, and he did especially well to reel in another in-form rival off a steady gallop at Carlisle last time. A subsequent 3 lb rise in the weights probably underestimates his authority on the day and he is expected to complete a hat-trick at the main expense of Boltaway.

No. 4 (1) Tribal Art (Ire) EXC 2.32 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 88

EACH WAY

Gellhorn - 14:10 Newmarket

Gellhorn has done well on these shores since switching from France this season, winning a couple of handicaps over this trip on the July Course this summer. She wasn't seen to best effect in the mud at Goodwood after, and was out of her depth in listed company last time, so is well worth another chance to prove herself still on a workable mark.