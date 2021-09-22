- Trainer: A. Fabre, France
- Jockey: Mickael Barzalona
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday
Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newmarket on Thursday...
"...he looks a big player for leading connections..."
Timeform on Trident
NAP
It is interesting that Andre Fabre brings Trident over for this Group 3 and he sets a good standard on his second-place finish to Perfect Power in the Prix Morny at Deauville last time. He was the first to come off the bridle on that occasion, suggesting he will be well suited by this step up to seven furlongs, and he looks a big player for leading connections.
NEXT BEST
Tribal Art is a three-year-old on the up having won three times already this year, and he did especially well to reel in another in-form rival off a steady gallop at Carlisle last time. A subsequent 3 lb rise in the weights probably underestimates his authority on the day and he is expected to complete a hat-trick at the main expense of Boltaway.
EACH WAY
Gellhorn has done well on these shores since switching from France this season, winning a couple of handicaps over this trip on the July Course this summer. She wasn't seen to best effect in the mud at Goodwood after, and was out of her depth in listed company last time, so is well worth another chance to prove herself still on a workable mark.
Recommended bets
Newmarket 23rd Sep (6f Hcap)
Thursday 23 September, 2.10pm
|Back
|Lay
Gellhorn
Quickstep Lady
Zim Baby
Restless Endeavour
|Zim Baby
Queen Kahlua
|Mountain Brave
|Queen Kahlua
Newmarket 23rd Sep (7f Grp3)
Thursday 23 September, 2.45pm
Trident
|Lay
Ribhi
Harrow
|Ribhi
Cresta
Ring Of Beara
|Cresta
|Ring Of Beara
Newmarket 23rd Sep (1m4f Hcap)
Thursday 23 September, 3.55pm
|Back
|Lay
Lexington Knight
Cest No Mour
Lostwithiel
Torcello
|Lostwithiel
|Torcello