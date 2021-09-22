To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Newmarket
There is Group action at Newmarket on Thursday

Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newmarket on Thursday...

"...he looks a big player for leading connections..."

Timeform on Trident

NAP

Trident - 14:45 Newmarket

It is interesting that Andre Fabre brings Trident over for this Group 3 and he sets a good standard on his second-place finish to Perfect Power in the Prix Morny at Deauville last time. He was the first to come off the bridle on that occasion, suggesting he will be well suited by this step up to seven furlongs, and he looks a big player for leading connections.

NEXT BEST

Tribal Art - 15:55 Newmarket

Tribal Art is a three-year-old on the up having won three times already this year, and he did especially well to reel in another in-form rival off a steady gallop at Carlisle last time. A subsequent 3 lb rise in the weights probably underestimates his authority on the day and he is expected to complete a hat-trick at the main expense of Boltaway.

EACH WAY

Gellhorn - 14:10 Newmarket

Gellhorn has done well on these shores since switching from France this season, winning a couple of handicaps over this trip on the July Course this summer. She wasn't seen to best effect in the mud at Goodwood after, and was out of her depth in listed company last time, so is well worth another chance to prove herself still on a workable mark.

Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Gellhorn @ 6.511/2 in the 14:10 Newmarket
Next Best - Back Trident @ 2.01/1 in the 14:45 Newmarket
Each Way - Back Tribal Art @ 3.259/4 in the 15:55 Newmarket

Newmarket 23rd Sep (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 23 September, 2.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lovely Breeze
Gale Force Maya
Gellhorn
Quickstep Lady
Zim Baby
Restless Endeavour
Mountain Brave
Queen Kahlua
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newmarket 23rd Sep (7f Grp3)

Show Hide

Thursday 23 September, 2.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Trident
Modern Games
Ribhi
Harrow
Claim The Crown
Cresta
Ring Of Beara
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newmarket 23rd Sep (1m4f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 23 September, 3.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Tribal Art
Boltaway
Lexington Knight
Cest No Mour
Lostwithiel
Torcello
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips