Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Newmarket
The July Cup takes place at Newmarket on Saturday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Newmarket on Saturday...

"...is the type of horse who could be plying his trade in pattern company before the season is out..."

Timeform on Royal Fleet

Calm Skies - 13:30 Newmarket

Charlie Appleby has had winners on each day of the July Festival and Calm Skies is expected to give him a winning start. She made plenty of appeal on paper, but was easy to back, and left the impression she would come on for the run when finishing third to a potentially smart filly over this course and distance last month, not quite having the same turn of foot as that rival in the closing stages. The one to beat with improvement forthcoming.

Kingmania - 14:05 Newmarket

Kingmania is proving a most progressive filly, completing a hat-trick in good style at Doncaster last month and, judged by that performance, there's no reason to think that she has finished improving. She typically travelled fluently before being produced to lead inside the final furlong, hanging badly right once hitting the front but still having plenty in hand at the line. A subsequent 6 lb rise underestimates her and she is expected to maintain her unbeaten record.

Royal Fleet - 14:40 Newmarket

Royal Fleet is unbeaten in two starts and looked potentially smart when powering away from his opposition in a minor event at Yarmouth when last seen in April. He dictated matters from the front that day and readily saw off two next-time-out winners and, while it is a little concerning he has been off the track since, he is potentially thrown in from an opening mark of 93. Royal Fleet is the type of horse who could be plying his trade in pattern company before the season is out and is worth supporting accordingly.

Smart Stat

Calm Skies - 13:30 Newmarket

3 - Charlie Appleby's number of winners in past 7 runnings

Recommended bets

Back Calm Skies @ 4.03/1 in the 13:30 at Newmarket
Back Kingmania @ 5.59/2 in the 14:05 at Newmarket
Back Royal Fleet @ 2.526/4 in the 14:40 at Newmarket

