Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Calm Skies - 13:30 Newmarket

Charlie Appleby has had winners on each day of the July Festival and Calm Skies is expected to give him a winning start. She made plenty of appeal on paper, but was easy to back, and left the impression she would come on for the run when finishing third to a potentially smart filly over this course and distance last month, not quite having the same turn of foot as that rival in the closing stages. The one to beat with improvement forthcoming.

No. 3 (8) Calm Skies (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.48 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Kingmania - 14:05 Newmarket

Kingmania is proving a most progressive filly, completing a hat-trick in good style at Doncaster last month and, judged by that performance, there's no reason to think that she has finished improving. She typically travelled fluently before being produced to lead inside the final furlong, hanging badly right once hitting the front but still having plenty in hand at the line. A subsequent 6 lb rise underestimates her and she is expected to maintain her unbeaten record.

No. 6 (6) Kingmania (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 5 Trainer: Chris Wall

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 86

Royal Fleet - 14:40 Newmarket

Royal Fleet is unbeaten in two starts and looked potentially smart when powering away from his opposition in a minor event at Yarmouth when last seen in April. He dictated matters from the front that day and readily saw off two next-time-out winners and, while it is a little concerning he has been off the track since, he is potentially thrown in from an opening mark of 93. Royal Fleet is the type of horse who could be plying his trade in pattern company before the season is out and is worth supporting accordingly.