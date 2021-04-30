Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Bell Rock - 13:50 Newmarket

Bell Rock had plausible excuses when last seen finishing down the field in the Balmoral Handicap at Ascot, so he is better judged on the form he showed when third in the Cambridgeshire over this course and distance on his previous start. That added to his excellent record at Newmarket, which is the scene of both his previous career successes. The most recent of them came on his reappearance last season, so he clearly goes well fresh and must be of interest here with a good-value claimer taking over in the saddle. Bright Melody and Starcat head the list of dangers.

No. 2 (5) Bell Rock SBK 4/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: William Carver

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 103

Thunder Moon - 15:40 Newmarket

Thunder Moon shaped better than the bare result when third in the Dewhurst Stakes at this course in October, possibly making his effort earlier than ideal out wide after again impressing with how he went through the race. He remains with potential and is well worth another chance to confirm the promise of his earlier victory in the National Stakes at the Curragh, where he showed an impressive turn of foot to beat Wembley readily by a length and a half. Wembley filled the runner-up spot in both those races and looks sure to be thereabouts once again, leaving stablemate Battleground to complete the shortlist.

No. 13 (10) Thunder Moon (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Secret Protector - 16:50 Newmarket

Secret Protector showed smart form when second in the Feilden Stakes at this course last time, pulling clear of the rest and shaping like more of a stayer than the winner. He has improved by the run and will be suited by the slightly longer trip here, so this looks a good opportunity for him to resume winning ways before a potential tilt at the Derby further down the line. Mohaafeth, who won a handicap over this course and distance at the same meeting, is feared most ahead of the improving Inigo Jones.