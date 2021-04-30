- Trainer: Andrew Balding
- Jockey: William Carver
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 9lbs
- OR: 103
Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Newmarket on Saturday.
"...this looks a good opportunity for him to resume winning ways before a potential tilt at the Derby..."
Timeform on Secret Protector
Bell Rock had plausible excuses when last seen finishing down the field in the Balmoral Handicap at Ascot, so he is better judged on the form he showed when third in the Cambridgeshire over this course and distance on his previous start. That added to his excellent record at Newmarket, which is the scene of both his previous career successes. The most recent of them came on his reappearance last season, so he clearly goes well fresh and must be of interest here with a good-value claimer taking over in the saddle. Bright Melody and Starcat head the list of dangers.
Thunder Moon - 15:40 Newmarket
Thunder Moon shaped better than the bare result when third in the Dewhurst Stakes at this course in October, possibly making his effort earlier than ideal out wide after again impressing with how he went through the race. He remains with potential and is well worth another chance to confirm the promise of his earlier victory in the National Stakes at the Curragh, where he showed an impressive turn of foot to beat Wembley readily by a length and a half. Wembley filled the runner-up spot in both those races and looks sure to be thereabouts once again, leaving stablemate Battleground to complete the shortlist.
Secret Protector - 16:50 Newmarket
Secret Protector showed smart form when second in the Feilden Stakes at this course last time, pulling clear of the rest and shaping like more of a stayer than the winner. He has improved by the run and will be suited by the slightly longer trip here, so this looks a good opportunity for him to resume winning ways before a potential tilt at the Derby further down the line. Mohaafeth, who won a handicap over this course and distance at the same meeting, is feared most ahead of the improving Inigo Jones.
Smart Stats
CREATIVE FORCE - 13:15 Newmarket
30% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate at Newmarket (Rowley) since the start of the 2017 season
22% - William Buick's strike rate at Newmarket (Rowley)
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Newmarket 1st May (1m1f Hcap Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 1 May, 1.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bright Melody
|Bell Rock
|Starcat
|Maydanny
|Mascat
|Dubai Legacy
|Overwrite
|Al Muffrih
|The Gill Brothers
|Graphite
Newmarket 1st May (1m Grp 1)Show Hide
Saturday 1 May, 3.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mutasaabeq
|Wembley
|Thunder Moon
|Battleground
|One Ruler
|Master Of The Seas
|Poetic Flare
|Lucky Vega
|Chindit
|Van Gogh
|Legion Of Honour
|Naval Crown
|Devilwala
|Mystery Smiles
|Albadri
Newmarket 1st May (1m2f Listed)Show Hide
Saturday 1 May, 4.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Secret Protector
|Mohaafeth
|Inigo Jones
|Percys Lad