Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Newmarket on Friday...
"...fancied to have a big say now back down in grade..."
Timeform on Cairn Gorm
Lamorna Cove - 13:45 Newmarket
Lamorna Cove produced a career best to record her first victory at Newbury last month, producing a good run from the rear of the field to win by a length and a half in comfortable fashion. She may yet have more to offer after only six starts and a 3 lb higher mark than last time still looks lenient. She looks a good bet to follow up for William Buick and David Menuisier.
Zagato proved a big disappointment when last of four over this course and distance three weeks ago, but he is clearly better than that, as he showed when easily winning a novice event at Thirsk on his previous start. He remains relatively lightly raced and is well worth another chance to prove himself a well-handicapped horse from a BHA mark of 85, representing the John and Thady Gosden yard which continues in top form (10 winners in the last 14 days).
Cairn Gorm has been a bit below his best the last twice, but the handicapper is starting to give him a chance as a result. Indeed, he is now 4 lb lower in the weights than when beaten just a length and a half into fifth in a big-field handicap over this course and distance at the July Festival. That race has thrown up plenty of winners and Cairn Gorm is fancied to have a big say now back down in grade.
Smart Stat
TANGLED WORDS - 14:20 Newmarket
28% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate at Newmarket (July) since the start of the 2017 season
Recommended bets
Newmarket 27th Aug (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 27 August, 1.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lamorna Cove
|Allerby
|Fauvette
|Vanitas
|Heptathlete
|Byzantia
|Gurkha Girl
|Moonlighting
Newmarket 27th Aug (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 27 August, 2.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cosmos Raj
|Elvrika
|Willyorwont He
|Zagato
|Tasfeeq
|Headingley
|Captain Cooper
Newmarket 27th Aug (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 27 August, 4.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Boogie Time
|Cairn Gorm
|Operatic
|Cairn Island
|Liberated Lady