Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Newmarket on Friday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Newmarket on Friday...

"...fancied to have a big say now back down in grade..."

Timeform on Cairn Gorm

Lamorna Cove - 13:45 Newmarket

Lamorna Cove produced a career best to record her first victory at Newbury last month, producing a good run from the rear of the field to win by a length and a half in comfortable fashion. She may yet have more to offer after only six starts and a 3 lb higher mark than last time still looks lenient. She looks a good bet to follow up for William Buick and David Menuisier.

Zagato - 14:55 Newmarket

Zagato proved a big disappointment when last of four over this course and distance three weeks ago, but he is clearly better than that, as he showed when easily winning a novice event at Thirsk on his previous start. He remains relatively lightly raced and is well worth another chance to prove himself a well-handicapped horse from a BHA mark of 85, representing the John and Thady Gosden yard which continues in top form (10 winners in the last 14 days).

Cairn Gorm - 16:30 Newmarket

Cairn Gorm has been a bit below his best the last twice, but the handicapper is starting to give him a chance as a result. Indeed, he is now 4 lb lower in the weights than when beaten just a length and a half into fifth in a big-field handicap over this course and distance at the July Festival. That race has thrown up plenty of winners and Cairn Gorm is fancied to have a big say now back down in grade.


Smart Stat

TANGLED WORDS - 14:20 Newmarket
28% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate at Newmarket (July) since the start of the 2017 season

Recommended bets

Back Lamorna Cove @ 3.259/4 in the 13:45 at Newmarket
Back Zagato @ 5.04/1 in the 14:55 at Newmarket
Back Cairn Gorm @ 3.7511/4 in the 16:30 at Newmarket

Newmarket 27th Aug (7f Hcap)

Friday 27 August, 1.45pm

Lamorna Cove
Allerby
Fauvette
Vanitas
Heptathlete
Byzantia
Gurkha Girl
Moonlighting
Newmarket 27th Aug (1m Hcap)

Friday 27 August, 2.55pm

Cosmos Raj
Elvrika
Willyorwont He
Zagato
Tasfeeq
Headingley
Captain Cooper
Newmarket 27th Aug (6f Hcap)

Friday 27 August, 4.30pm

Boogie Time
Cairn Gorm
Operatic
Cairn Island
Liberated Lady
