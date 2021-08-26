Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Lamorna Cove - 13:45 Newmarket

Lamorna Cove produced a career best to record her first victory at Newbury last month, producing a good run from the rear of the field to win by a length and a half in comfortable fashion. She may yet have more to offer after only six starts and a 3 lb higher mark than last time still looks lenient. She looks a good bet to follow up for William Buick and David Menuisier.

No. 8 (3) Lamorna Cove SBK 11/5 EXC 3.25 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 63

Zagato - 14:55 Newmarket

Zagato proved a big disappointment when last of four over this course and distance three weeks ago, but he is clearly better than that, as he showed when easily winning a novice event at Thirsk on his previous start. He remains relatively lightly raced and is well worth another chance to prove himself a well-handicapped horse from a BHA mark of 85, representing the John and Thady Gosden yard which continues in top form (10 winners in the last 14 days).

No. 1 (7) Zagato SBK 4/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 85

Cairn Gorm - 16:30 Newmarket

Cairn Gorm has been a bit below his best the last twice, but the handicapper is starting to give him a chance as a result. Indeed, he is now 4 lb lower in the weights than when beaten just a length and a half into fifth in a big-field handicap over this course and distance at the July Festival. That race has thrown up plenty of winners and Cairn Gorm is fancied to have a big say now back down in grade.