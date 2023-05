NAP

Spring Dawn - 18:20 Newmarket

Spring Dawn shaped with plenty of promise when filling the runner-up spot on her debut over this course and distance last month, faring much the best of the newcomers and doing well under the circumstances to be beaten just half a length having conceded first run to the winner.

That was partly due to her own inexperience as she was immediately on the back foot after a slow start, but there was plenty to like about the way she finished her race once the penny dropped to be closest at the line.

Sure to improve for that experience - perhaps significantly so - Spring Dawn rates a confident selection to get off the mark at the second attempt on her way to bigger and better things.

No. 10 (3) Spring Dawn (Ire) SBK 4/6 EXC 1.76 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Connemara Coast - 20:05 Newmarket

Connemara Coast very much caught the eye on his handicap debut at this course a few weeks ago, leaving the impression he would have been right up there with the winner granted an unimpeded run.

Held up in the early stages, he travelled strongly and was still going well when forced to wait for a gap inside the final two furlongs. He finished strongly once eventually getting daylight, but the damage had already been done and he could never quite get on terms with the winner, ultimately passing the post two and a quarter lengths behind that rival.

That was still a career-best effort from Connemara Coast and he should mount a bold bid to gain compensation here from just a 3 lb higher mark, with the step up to a mile and a quarter fancied to unlock further progress.

No. 2 (3) Connemara Coast SBK 2/1 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 84

EACH-WAY

Granary Queen - 18:55 Newmarket

Granary Queen has been in good form on the all-weather recently and she ran her usual sound race when filling the runner-up spot at Lingfield last time, finishing in the first three for the seventh start in a row.

She was beaten just a length and three-quarters on the last occasion, just lacking the winner's turn of foot late on.

Equally effective on turf, Granary Queen is nothing if not consistent and there is no reason why she shouldn't give another good account from an unchanged mark.