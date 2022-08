NAP: Six-timer on the cards

Simply Sondheim - 16:20 Newmarket

Simply Sondheim started life in handicaps from a lowly mark and he hasn't looked back since, showing the benefit of a gelding operation when starting his winning run from a mark of 56 at Hamilton in May.

He was given a 10 week break after his fourth victory at Goodwood in June and returned with a career-best effort at Newcastle last time, scoring in the style of a horse who has the potential to rate much higher than this level. Simply Sondheim bolted up and is showing no signs of slowing down, so he is a very confident bet at around even money or bigger to complete a six-timer.

No. 3 (5) Simply Sondheim (Ire) EXC 2 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 82

NEXT BEST: Wahraan has more to offer

Wahraan - 15:45 Newmarket

Wahraan had a progressive profile last season, finishing runner-up to a useful type on his first two starts before opening his account at Pontefract.

He took a big step forward when bolting up back in a handicap over a mile and a quarter at this course on his next start, looking a horse to keep on the right side, and again shaped well in defeat in a competitive contest at York next time.

His final start at Ascot is harder to forgive, but he clearly wasn't at his best that day, and he is just the type his trainer will do well with now moving into his four-year-old season. Wahraan still looks well treated from a mark in the 90s and he has been gelded since last seen.

No. 3 (1) Wahraan (Fr) EXC 3.25 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Pat Dobbs

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 94

EACH WAY: Mumcat remains in form

Mumcat - 14:00 Newmarket

Mumcat has raced mainly on the all-weather throughout her career to date, putting her experience to good use when opening her account at Wolverhampton in March, but one of her better efforts did come when a respectable sixth at Brighton in May.

That was a similar level of handicap to this and Mumcat left the impression she is still in form when hitting the frame at Southwell last time, making a big move into contention out wide that day and paying for it in the closing stages. She races from the same mark now and has the ability to figure.