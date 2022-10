NAP: Queenlet can defy a penalty

Queenlet - 16:10 Newmarket

Queenlet shaped well in a fillies' handicap over seven furlongs at this course at the beginning of the month and built on that promise when resuming winning ways in soft ground at Musselburgh last week. She was well backed on that occasion and, though she raced freely, she was never stronger than at the finish, leaving the impression she'll relish a step back up to this trip. This looks a slightly more competitive race but she arrives relatively fresh for the time of year and has the ability to defy a 6 lb penalty.

No. 4 (6) Queenlet (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 86

NEXT BEST: Greek Order looks a smart prospect

Greek Order - 14:25 Newmarket

Greek Order is from a good family - he's a brother to very smart winner up to a mile and a quarter Sangarius - and he shaped with significant promise when a well-backed favourite on debut at Salisbury last month. He was too green to justify his short odds, given a patient ride after dwelling at the start but he made stylish progress into the race around two furlongs out. Greek Order wasn't knocked about in the closing stages, so seems sure to progress for that initial experience, perhaps significantly so, and he makes plenty of appeal albeit in a hot enough race.

No. 4 (9) Greek Order SBK 10/11 EXC 1.96 Trainer: Harry & Roger Charlton

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -



EACH WAY: Take a chance on Creatively

Creatively - 17:20 Newmarket

This looks an open handicap so it may be worth chancing Creatively on her handicap debut. Her runner-up effort at Beverley two starts back makes her opening mark of 75 look potentially lenient and it is probably best not to judge her too harshly on her effort in the Goffs Million last time where she was out of her depth. She represents a yard that have enjoyed a fantastic season with their juveniles and she may have more to offer having her sights lowered.