NAP

Ottoman Fleet - 15:35 Newmarket

Charlie Appleby won the Earl of Sefton Stakes 12 months ago and Ottoman Fleet looks an ideal type to make it two in a row for the yard.

Both of his wins have come over a mile and a quarter at this track in listed company, and he relished soft ground conditions when bolting up on his final start last season. He hasn't been disgraced in three starts at Meydan so far this year, finishing placed in pattern company each time, and he makes plenty of appeal back at this venue representing a yard that enjoyed an excellent time of it on the Rowley Mile last season.

NEXT BEST

Majestic Pride - 13:50 Newmarket

Majestic Pride has an excellent pedigree - he is a half-brother to top-class performer Farrh - and showed plenty to work on when finishing second on his debut over course and distance despite being relatively easy to back.

He was much stronger in the betting on his next start at Chelmsford and he looked potentially smart as he dispatched of some inferior rivals in smooth fashion, still looking very green but well on top at the finish without being subjected to a hard ride. There should be any amount of improvement in him now and, on pedigree, likely soft ground shouldn't bother him, so there is plenty to like about his chances (still entered in 2000 Guineas).

No. 6 (7) Majestic Pride SBK 5/2 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Rebel Territory - 14:25 Newmarket

Rebel Territory made a winning reappearance in a useful handicap at Sandown last season and there was plenty to like about the manner of that victory.

He travelled well and knuckled down well to seal the deal in the closing stages and, while he didn't progress as expected afterwards, he travelled well for a long way in a handicap over a mile at this course on his final start. The drop in trip to seven furlongs looks a good move on that evidence and, given he goes well fresh, he seems sure to go well under ideal ground conditions.