NAP: Move in on Time

Movin Time - 14:25 Newmarket

Movin Time dismantled a good field to open his account over a mile and a quarter at this course on his return last season, beating subsequent Queen's Vase winner, but he was unable to record his own Royal Ascot win when only fifth in the Hampton Court Stakes on his next start.

Time has told that is strong form, though, and he also wasn't beaten far by a thriving Real World on his final start in a listed race at Newbury. Movin Time remains with plenty of potential as a lightly-raced four-year-old who has since been gelded, and connections have booked one of the best 7 lb claimers around in Harry Davies, so there is plenty to like on handicap debut.

No. 1 (8) Movin Time SBK 9/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Harry Davies

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 106

NEXT BEST: King can reign on handicap debut

King of Time - 16:50 Newmarket

King of Time looked an above-average sort when making a winning debut at Lingfield in February and confirmed that impression and more when following up under a penalty over the same course and distance last month.

He still looked far from the finished article and has plenty of scope for further improvement, especially now sent handicapping from what is a potentially lenient mark based on the sectional upgrade he received last time. He will prove hard to beat if proving as effective on turf.

No. 4 (3) King Of Time (Ire) EXC 2.08 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 86

EACH-WAY: Jumby weighted to be competitive

Jumby - 13:50 Newmarket

This is competitive, but Jumby shaped very well on his recent return over course and distance in the Abernant Stakes and he seems sure to take a step forward for that run.

He closed last season with a win in a seven-furlong handicap at this course and he didn't look out of place back in pattern company and he still looks attractively weighted now back in a handicap just 2 lb higher than for his latest success. His draw in the middle should work well and there are prominent runners around him, so a big run is expected from this progressive four-year-old.