Newmarket Racing Tips: More to come from Educator

NAP: Educator handed a lenient mark

Educator - 15:15 Newmarket

Educator was too green to do himself justice on debut at Newbury but he has done nothing but progress since, attracting good support when narrowly denied at Goodwood on his next start and progressing further when opening his account at Haydock last month.

He wore first-time cheekpieces on that occasion (which are retained) and they appeared to sharpen him up a little, but he still left the impression he will come into his own once tackling middle distances. That is something that his pedigree suggests, also, so he looks very interesting here on handicap debut and first try beyond a mile. An opening mark of 87 looks lenient if anything and he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

No. 1 (2) Educator SBK 2/1 EXC 3.3 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 87

NEXT BEST: Quick-fire double for Haggas?

Bashkirova - 15:50 Newmarket

This looks a useful handicap, but it is hard not to think there isn't much more to come from the unbeaten Bashkirova. She overcame inexperience to make a winning debut at Nottingham in August, showing a good attitude once the penny began to drop to beat the odds-on favourite (who won next time).

Bashkirova clearly had learnt plenty for that initial experience as she looked much more professional when defying a penalty at Newcastle last time, making smooth progress from the rear around two furlongs out and always doing enough to hold off the runner-up in the closing stages. That form has also been franked and, as long as she doesn't get too far behind at this track, she'll take some beating on handicap debut.

No. 2 (2) Bashkirova SBK 9/4 EXC 4 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 92

EACH WAY: Better to come from Convection

Convection - 17:00 Newmarket

Convection is from a good family - out of a sister to Falmouth Stakes winner Timepiece and half-sister to Criterium de Saint-Cloud winner Passage of Time - and she has improved with each start so far, leaving the impression she have even more to offer at Kempton last time.

That looked a decent maiden and Convection caught the eye in the closing stages, staying on well without being given a hard time and finishing with running left at the line. Indeed, she will be suited by further when the time comes, but an opening mark of 68 could well underestimate her, and she won't need to improve much further to play a leading role here.