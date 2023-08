A Newmarket NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Newmarket NAP - 15:45 - Back Mistressofillusion

No. 9 (7) Mistressofillusion (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 85

Mistressofillusion showed ability on her debut over a mile last season but she has taken her form to a new level since moving up to middle distances this year, displaying much improved form on her first start at a mile and a half when opening her account at Kempton 10 days ago.

She relished the extra emphasis on stamina on that occasion, pushed along two furlongs out and taking up the lead soon after, keeping on well in the closing stages. That performance, alligned with her pedigree, suggests she relish the extra two furlongs she tackles now and the handicapper may have taken a chance with an opening mark of 85.

Newmarket Next Best - 16:20 - Back Outgun

No. 5 (8) Outgun SBK 15/8 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 69

There were positives to glean from Outgun's three runs on the all-weather last year and he has shown improved form without getting his head in front in a couple of handicaps at Newbury so far this season.

He shaped better than the bare result on his latest start, having no room over two furlongs out and he kept running up blind alleys until finally getting gap.

Outgun made good late headway once in the clear to finish with running left and he is a horse to remain positive about from this sort of mark, and the stamina on the dam's side of his pedigree suggests that the step up to a mile and a quarter will suit.