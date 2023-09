A Newmarket NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Newmarket NAP - 15:35 - Back Military

No. 8 (14) Military SBK 3/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Military has a useful pedigree and was backed as though defeat was out of the question when making a winning debut over six furlongs at Naas a fortnight ago, looking a good prospect as he won with plenty in hand.

He was always close up with the pace but he showed signs of inexperience when hitting the front, edging to his right approaching the final furlong but readily drawing clear.

Military is bred to stay well, so should relish this step up to seven furlongs and, open to considerable progress for top connections, he can take this step up in class in his stride.

Back Military @ 3/13.95 on Betfair Sportsbook

Newmarket Next Best - 14:25 - Back Blown Away

No. 1 (8) Blown Away SBK 2/1 EXC 2.64 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 85

Blown Away has a smart pedigree and has a bit about him physically - a lengthy colt - and he built on previous promise when opening his account at the third attempt in a minor event at Chelmsford a fortnight ago.

He had plenty in hand on that occasion, beating the reopposing Stormy Waves by one and three quarter lengths, relishing the step up to a mile and well on top at the finish despite edging left in the closing stages.

Blown Away arrives with plenty of potential now making his nursery debut and an opening mark of 85 may well underestimate him.

Back Blown Away @ 5/23.50 on Betfair Sportsbook

Newmarket Each Way - 15:00 - Back Executive Decision

No. 3 (7) Executive Decision (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Jamie Osborne

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 94

Executive Decision has progressed well this season, shaping well in some strong races prior to winning a six-furlong handicap at Goodwood last month where she beat a next-time-out winner.

She followed up narrowly at Chepstow on her next start, displaying a willing attitude, and she didn't seem suited by the step up to seven furlongs at Doncaster last time.

Executive Decision didn't appear to stay that day, but will be much happier back down in trip, and remains a horse to be positive about from this sort of mark.