NAP

Migration - 16:33 Newmarket

Migration won a couple of competitive handicaps last season and shaped well on his return from a short break in the Balmoral Handicap at Ascot a couple of weeks ago. He had pushed a Group horse close when runner-up in the Spring Mile at Newbury earlier in the year, and would have likely finished closer at Ascot with a clearer run, while he also left the impression he is ready for a return to this longer trip. There are no ground concerns with Migration and he looks very interesting back in listed company, sure to strip fitter for a recent spin and, still lightly raced for his age, he remains a horse to be positive about.

No. 3 (1) Migration (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Queen Fleur - 15:58 Newmarket

Queen Fleur is from a good family and she looked a good prospect when forcing a dead heat with the reopposing Chelsea Green when making a winning debut over seven furlongs at Sandown. She shaped like much the best filly in the race that day, her inexperience in the closing stages arguably costing her victory outright, not doing a whole lot once hitting the front inside the final furlong and allowing Chelsea Green to join her on the line. There should be any amount of improvement in her now and she will also relish this step up to a mile.

No. 8 (4) Queen Fleur (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

