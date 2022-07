NAP: Might Ulysses has a massive chance

Mighty Ulysses - 16:10 Newmarket

Mighty Ulysses produced a career best when fifth in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, sticking to his task well to be beaten just half a length in a tight finish. That was a borderline very smart performance and a repeat of that form will give him every chance of resuming winning ways now back in calmer waters. For context, Mighty Ulysses is 3 lb clear of the field on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while the red-hot form of John and Thady Gosden (eight winners from 22 runners in the last 14 days) also gives cause for plenty of optimism.

No. 6 (4) Mighty Ulysses SBK 5/4 EXC 2.24 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Little Big Bear to stand tall

Little Big Bear - 14:25 Newmarket

Little Big Bear created a good impression on his first two starts in Ireland, losing out narrowly on his debut at the Curragh in April and then confirming the promise of that effort with an impressive victory at Naas four weeks later. He didn't need to improve on his Naas form to follow up in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, edging ahead from a furlong out to beat the subsequent listed winner Rocket Rodney by a neck. Little Big Bear is likely to have a bigger effort in the locker when the situation demands it and this looks a good opportunity for him to complete the hat-trick now stepping back up to six furlongs.

No. 4 (8) Little Big Bear (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.74 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Le Beau Garcon looks overpriced

Le Beau Garcon - 15:00 Newmarket

Le Beau Garcon looked unlucky not to win when filling the runner-up spot on his handicap debut at Musselburgh last month, passing the post less than a length behind the winner and doing well to get so close given how things developed. He was immediately on the back foot after meeting some early trouble and the fact he was forced widest of all to make his challenge also didn't help. Le Beau Garcon lines up from just a 3 lb higher mark today and there should be more to come from him over this longer trip, so he is fancied to take advantage of his light weight to land this big pot for Mick and David Easterby.