NAP: Mellow Yellow makes most appeal

Mellow Yellow - 16:27 Newmarket

Mellow Yellow returned from 11 months on the sidelines with a decisive win at Wolverhampton in August, finding plenty to land the spoils by two lengths having briefly looked vulnerable when tackled over a furlong out.

The runner-up has advertised the strength of that form by winning both her subsequent starts and Mellow Yellow is very much the type to go on improving, particularly now stepping up in trip to a mile and a half.

Trained by William Haggas, Mellow Yellow starts life in handicaps on a BHA mark of 88 and could prove very well treated indeed if her entry in the Fillies & Mares Stakes on Champions Day is anything to go by.

No. 3 (3) Mellow Yellow (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.62 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 88

NEXT BEST: Homeless Songs has class edge

Homeless Songs - 14:42 Newmarket

Homeless Songs produced a very smart performance to win the Irish 1000 Guineas at the Curragh in May, drawing clear in the final furlong to land the spoils by five and a half lengths, and that form identifies her as the one to beat in this line-up.

Admittedly, she failed to match that effort when finishing only fourth in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown last time, but it's entirely plausible that a four-month absence contributed to her tame finishing effort.

That run is likely to have blown the cobwebs away and this looks the logical next step as she tries to get back on track for Dermot Weld, who has his team in much better form than earlier in the season.

No. 7 (4) Homeless Songs (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.2 Trainer: D. K. Weld, Ireland

Jockey: C. D. Hayes

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: I'll Be There is a big player

I'll Be There - 13:31 Newmarket

I'll Be There showed improved form when making a successful handicap debut at Sandown last month, hitting the front inside the final furlong and keeping going well from there to win by two lengths.

That was also her first start for George Boughey (formerly trained by Andrew Balding) and a 6 lb rise in the weights probably won't be enough to stop her from making it two from two for her new yard.

After all, it's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of her yet, still a rather unfurnished filly and sure to be suited by stepping up in trip to a mile and a quarter.