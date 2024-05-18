Newmarket Racing Tips: Mahboob potentially smart

is from a good family and he has made an excellent start to his career, well backed to make a winning debut over a mile and a quarter at Lingfield in December, and he followed up over the same course and distance with any amount in hand on his return last month.

That was a good performance, though he still looked rough around the edges, displaying clear signs of greenness when coming under pressure, but ultimately pulling clear of his rivals in good style. Mahboob remains a horse to be very positive about now handicapping from a BHA mark of 91 which could well underestimate him.

Recommended Bet Back Mahboob in the 4.45 Newmarket SBK 7/4

Newmarket Next Best - 17:15 - Back Double Time

5 (13) Double Time J: Oisin Murphy

Oisin Murphy T: Sir Mark Todd

Sir Mark Todd F: 982337-62 SBK 11/4

EXC 4.3

All three of Double Team 's wins have come on the all-weather, the latest of those over an extended mile at Wolverhampton a little over a year ago, but he shaped well back on turd at Yarmouth last month and looks ready to strike.

He showed the benefit of his reappearance run and went like the best horse at the weights, coming in for a far more attacking ride than the others who made the frame and racing on the other side of the track to boot.