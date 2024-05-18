Horse Racing Tips
Newmarket Racing Tips: Mahboob potentially smart
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each Way selection at Newmarket on Sunday.
A Newmarket Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform
Mahboob well treated on handicap debut
Double Time ready to strike
Newmarket Nap - 16:45 - Back Mahboob
3 (8)
Mahboob (Ire)
- J: Jim Crowley
- T: John & Thady Gosden
- F: 1-1
Mahboob is from a good family and he has made an excellent start to his career, well backed to make a winning debut over a mile and a quarter at Lingfield in December, and he followed up over the same course and distance with any amount in hand on his return last month.
That was a good performance, though he still looked rough around the edges, displaying clear signs of greenness when coming under pressure, but ultimately pulling clear of his rivals in good style. Mahboob remains a horse to be very positive about now handicapping from a BHA mark of 91 which could well underestimate him.
Newmarket Next Best - 17:15 - Back Double Time
5
(13)
Double Time
All three of Double Team's wins have come on the all-weather, the latest of those over an extended mile at Wolverhampton a little over a year ago, but he shaped well back on turd at Yarmouth last month and looks ready to strike.
He showed the benefit of his reappearance run and went like the best horse at the weights, coming in for a far more attacking ride than the others who made the frame and racing on the other side of the track to boot.
Double Time was beaten only by an improved stable switcher close home and the timefigure recorded gives the form substance, so he makes a fair bit of appeal from a 3lb higher mark.
Newmarket Each Way - 18:45 - Back Royal Velvet
Royal Velvet was very green, but caught the eye by the finish on her debut over seven furlongs at Kempton in December, and she built on that promise as expected when opening her account just 12 days later at Wolverhampton.
She did well to reel in another nice filly on that occasion, and she improved further when following up on her return and handicap debut at Newcastle last month, easily moving clear in the closing stages.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
