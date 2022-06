NAP: Lezoo created a good impression on debut

Lezoo - 14:05 Newmarket

Lezoo was an expensive purchase at the Breeze-Ups earlier this year and made a promising start to her career when running down a previous winner in a minor event at Bath a fortnight ago.

That race was run at a brisk pace set by the runner-up and Lezoo is worth marking up for being the only one to come out of the pack, while the front two also pulled well clear of the remainder. The timefigure also supports a positive view of the form, and Lezoo is open to any amount of improvement now, especially now stepping up to six furlongs.

No. 4 (5) Lezoo SBK 3/1 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Too early to give up on Sunray Major

Sunray Major - 15:15 Newmarket

Sunray Major looked a potential Group 1 performer when winning his first two starts last season, but he hasn't quite progressed as expected so far this season, though he went like the best horse at the weights when behind Pogo and Laneqash in the John of Gaunt Stakes at Haydock last time.

He was caught further back than ideal on that occasion, making up a lot of ground in the closing stages, and he may still have a bigger performance in the locker. It is worth remembering he is a half-brother to Kingman and it is too soon to write him off now sporting first-time cheekpieces.