NAP: Laasudood is potentially smart

Laasudood - 14:40 Newmarket

Laasudood has some strong form to his name, making his debut in an above-average race at Newmarket last season before opening his account at Kempton, and bumping into a smart type on his return at Nottingham before resuming winning ways on handicap debut at Doncaster last time. He was well supported on that occasion and got the job done in style, leaving the impression he has even more to offer, and he should be up to remaining competitive following a 7 lb rise in the weights.

No. 3 (5) Laasudood (Usa) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Christophe Soumillon

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 94

NEXT BEST: Glen Savage one to keep on side

Glen Savage - 17:00 Newmarket

Glen Savage is from a good family and he overcame inexperience to make a winning debut on his sole start at Newbury last season, keeping the race in the stewards room after an objection by the rider of the second. The runner-up has since developed into a smart performer, so the form is solid, and Glen Savage travelled through the race at Doncaster last time with plenty of promise following 14 months off the track. He seems sure to improve for that run and he remains with plenty of potential, so he makes appeal now handicapping from what looks a potentially lenient mark.

No. 1 (3) Glen Savage (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 89

EACH WAY: Vafortino still in top form

Vafortino - 15:50 Newmarket

A typically competitive renewal of the Bunbury Cup and at the prices, Vafortino is well worth backing after shaping better than the bare result in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. He has ground to make up with several of these, but it is worth remembering he started 7/1 second favourite that day, and didn't get the clearest passage, though left the impression he is still in top form. He once again has the excellent Benoit de la Sayette taking an invaluable 5 lb off and he seems sure to launch another bold bid.