NAP: Just A Tad on the up

Just A Tad - 18:20 Newmarket

Just A Tad has won her last two starts in good style, first getting off the mark at Lingfield in June and then following up on her handicap debut at Windsor earlier this month.

That was a dominant performance to defy an opening BHA mark of 68, making all to win by two and three-quarter lengths with plenty in hand.

Just A Tad is clearly a rapidly-improving filly and a 4 lb rise in the weights is unlikely to be enough to stop her in her hat-trick bid.

No. 3 (5) Just A Tad (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 1.98 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 72

NEXT BEST: Bossipop has a big shout

Bossipop - 20:30 Newmarket

Bossipop is on a losing run stretching back to May 2021, but he shaped with more encouragement when third at York last time, passing the post only two and a quarter lengths behind the winner having attempted to make all.

That was a step back in the right direction and it goes without saying that he is potentially very well treated judged on the pick of his form.

For context, he is now 12 lb lower in the weights than when winning his last race, so it could be worth giving him one more chance to get his head back in front.

No. 6 (1) Bossipop SBK 10/3 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: S. B. Kirrane

Age: 9

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 70

EACH-WAY: Crystal Caves could be interesting

Crystal Caves - 18:55 Newmarket

Crystal Caves has shown just fair form in three starts to date, but it will be no surprise if she leaves those efforts behind today on her handicap debut.

Trained by William Haggas, she is certainly in the right hands to go on improving and her classy pedigree (by Almanzor and a half-sister to several winners) is also an ongoing recommendation.

A BHA mark of 68 looks a good starting point to life in this sphere and Crystal Caves is very much one to keep on the right side.