NAP: Gubbass going the right way

Gubbass - 14:25 Newmarket

Gubbass shaped well after seven months off when fourth in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury last time, looking a bit rusty early on but very much catching the eye by the end as he finished strongly to pass the post only two and a half lengths behind the winner. That run is likely to have blown the cobwebs away and the form he showed there puts him right in the mix on these terms, particularly as he receives 3 lb from chief market rival Noble Truth. Still unexposed over seven furlongs, Gubbass may yet have more to offer and this looks a good opportunity for him to get back to winning ways for Richard Hannon, who registered back-to-back wins in this race in 2014 and 2015.

No. 3 (4) Gubbass (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Voodoo Queen is very interesting

Voodoo Queen - 16:10 Newmarket

Voodoo Queen showed fair form in two starts towards the end of last year, finishing third on her debut at Nottingham in October before taking a step forward to fill the runner-up spot at Newcastle the following month. She was beaten just three quarters of a length on the last occasion and the form received a big boost on Thursday when the third, March Moon, won impressively at Lingfield. Voodoo Queen clearly has the ability to win a race of this nature and her entry in the Irish Oaks suggests she has always been held in high regard. She is bred in the purple (by Frankel out of the Moyglare winner Cursory Glance) and can start living up to her illustrious pedigree by getting off the mark here.

No. 7 (2) Voodoo Queen SBK 3/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Raymond Tusk can take second

Raymond Tusk - 15:35 Newmarket

It's very hard to oppose Yibir in this Group Two, but the each-way battle is more interesting with five horses probably battling it out for second. The pick of that lot could be Raymond Tusk, who has been back to something like his best in two starts on the Flat this year, beating some useful rivals in a minor event at Doncaster last month before producing an even better effort in defeat when filling the runner-up spot in a Group 3 at Newbury three weeks later. His style of racing will give him the possible chance of picking up some of the pieces late on here and he is fancied to grab second from four rivals of mostly similar merit.