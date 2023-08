A Newmarket NAP, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Newmarket NAP - 15:20 - Back Geologist

No. 10 (6) Geologist SBK 10/3 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Amy Murphy

Jockey: Neil Callan

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

There's a weight-range of more than a stone in this valuable sales race and Amy Murphy's filly Geologist looks very well treated under 8-10 judged on her latest start in Group 3 company at Deauville.

She showed improved form there in being beaten just over a length into third behind Laulne in the Prix Six Perfections, disputing the lead and running on again when headed in the straight.

That was over seven furlongs, but Geologist shouldn't be inconvenienced by the drop back in trip as she'd landed the odds with the minimum of fuss by just over four lengths in a novice at Ripon over six furlongs in July.

Back Geologist @ 3/13.95 on the Betfair Sportsbook

Newmarket Next Best - 15:55 - Back Emaraaty Ana

No. 3 (5) Emaraaty Ana SBK 11/4 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Neil Callan

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

The Hopeful Stakes is contested by some sprinters who've been competing in a much higher grade than listed level, though King's Stand Stakes third Annaf carries a penalty and last year's Cheveley Park Stakes winner Lezoo is yet to show that she's trained on.

But one who could well take advantage of the drop in class is Kevin Ryan's former Sprint Cup winner Emaraaty Ana. While he hasn't won since his big victory at Haydock in 2021, he's regularly contested the top sprints since, ending 2022 with a fine second at the Breeders' Cup, and although he hasn't figured in two runs this term, he hit top form in the latter part of last year and is the class act here.

Back Emaraaty Ana @ 5.04/1 on the Betfair Exchange

Newmarket Each-Way - 17:03 - Back Dandy Dinmont

No. 3 (2) Dandy Dinmont (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Nigel Tinkler

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 75

Dandy Dinmont won at Redcar, Doncaster and Newcastle last year, and while Nigel Tinkler's sprinter hasn't got his head in front yet this season, he's been runner-up on no fewer than four occasions and was only beaten a nose and two short heads at Musselburgh two starts ago when going very close yet again.

His latest run was another creditable effort when he was fifth in a field of 16 to Blind Beggar at Thirsk, so while he's often slowly away, his consistency is hard to fault and he shouldn't be far away again. Also worth noting is the fact that his stable has had a handful of winners in the last week or so.