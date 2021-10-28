Newmarket Racing Tips: Feel the Benefit

NAP: Hat-trick incoming

Benefit - 14:30 Newmarket

Given her strong physique, it is no surprise Benefit didn't make her debut until September, but she overcome inexperience to make a winning start, and looked potentially smart when following up at Leicester earlier this month.

She was once again easy to back, but she was the pick on looks and travelled through the race as though in a different league to her rivals. She showed a nice turn of foot at the end to easily settle matters and it is no surprise that connections step her up in class now. There should be plenty more to come from her and she looks a big player.

No. 3 (6) Benefit SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Prince worth persevering with

Prince of Harts - 16:15 Newmarket

Prince of Harts resumed winning ways under Oisin Murphy at Windsor in August and is now just 1 lb higher than that mark. He hasn't really threatened since, but he has been contesting much hotter races than this, and is well worth forgiving a below-par effort at Nottingham last time.

He clearly wasn't at his best last time, but he did look one paced when asked to quicken, and a return to a mile and a half could be liberating for him. Handicapped to go close, he makes a fair bit of appeal at the odds back in this easier grade of race.

No. 2 (7) Prince Of Harts SBK 9/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Rod Millman

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 82

EACH WAY: Chance a return to form

Sarvan - 15:40 Newmarket

Sarvan doesn't win very often (remains with just a maiden win to his name) but he is generally consistent and could be worth chancing a return to form with the booking of Frankie Dettori catching the eye.

He was beaten a fair way at Epsom last time, but probably wasn't suited by the longer trip, and the handicapper continues to relent. Sarvan has fallen to a career-low mark, generally runs well at this track and goes in first-time blinkers now. In an open race, he has the potential to cause a surprise.