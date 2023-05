NAP

Newmarket - 14:40 - Back Eminency

No. 6 (5) Eminency (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: John Fahy

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 86

Eminency progressed well from his debut when getting off the mark at Windsor last season, but could only run respectably in a valuable sales race and a competitive nursery afterwards.

However, he very much caught the eye on his return to action at Kempton last month, well supported and likely to have gone close to winning with a clear run, finding trouble in-running on more than one occasion and finishing with running left at the line. The handicapper has left him on the same mark, which is clearly a lenient one, and a big run is expected back on turf.

NEXT BEST

Newmarket - 14:05 - Back Totnes

No. 10 (3) Totnes (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 76

Totnes is going the right way of late and she is taken to continue her progress. She left her debut form well behind when opening her account at Wolverhampton in March after five months off, and she can have a line put through her next start on handicap debut when she didn't get a clear run.

Totnes was again well supported when resuming winning ways at Lingfield last time, overcoming a pace bias to beat another unexposed sort. She is 5 lb higher now, but has more to offer, and will be very competitive if transferring her improved form back to turf.

EACH-WAY

Newmarket - 15:15 - Back Signcastle City

No. 7 (1) Signcastle City (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 14.5 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 86

Signcastle City shaped well in a strong race on the July Course on his debut last summer and built on that promise when landing the odds on his next start at Salisbury just two weeks later.

He has run respectably since, but left the impression he would come on a fair but for his reappearance at Haydock last month, not settling fully and his effort flattening out in the closing stages. That race is working out well, so he is a horse to be interested in from a 1 lb lower mark representing a yard among the winners.