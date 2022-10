NAP: Dual Identity looks well treated

Dual Identity - 15:15 Newmarket

Dual Identity arrives in top form having run a cracker in defeat in the Cambridgeshire at this course last time, shaping better than the bare result and arguably unlucky not to win. He did comfortably the best of the octet that raced on the far side, leading the group and overall entering the final furlong and only headed close home by two who raced on the stands' rail. The handicapper may have taken a chance raising him just 4 lb in the weights and another big run is expected with conditions in his favour.

No. 1 (2) Dual Identity (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.05 Trainer: William Knight

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 95

NEXT BEST: Primi Ordinis worth another chance

Primi Ordinis - 16:25 Newmarket

Primi Ordinis was well supported on handicap debut at Kempton last month but she didn't live up to market expectations, made to look quite slow in a race which wasn't run at a strong gallop. She had shaped with plenty of promise in her qualifying runs over shorter trips, though, so is well worth another chance to prove herself well handicapped. The ground shouldn't pose a problem given how she gallops and she remains less exposed than most she'll meet at this level.

No. 9 (9) Primi Ordinis (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: 74

EACH WAY: Novel Legend has more to offer

Novel Legend - 15:50 Newmarket