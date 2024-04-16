Newmarket Racing Tips: Dance to continue winning Sequence

A Newmarket Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Newmarket Nap - 15:35 - Back Dance Sequence

No. 2 (8) Dance Sequence SBK 8/13 EXC 1.78 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

The exciting DANCE SEQUENCE has the scope to make a smart three-year-old and is already proven at this level/track having won the Oh So Sharp Stakes over C&D in the autumn, so she can cement her placing as one of the favourites for the 1000 Guineas.

The Charlie Appleby yard won this race in 2018 with Soliloquy and Dance Sequence, a very exciting prospect for 2024, can follow in her footsteps.

Back Dance Sequence on the Betfair Exchange Bet now

Newmarket Next Best - 13:50 - Back Al Farabi

No. 18 (3) Al Farabi (Fr) SBK 11/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 85

An ultra-competitive early-season sprint handicap with AL FARABI an interesting contender for the in-form Roger Varian yard which won this race in 2019 with a similar type in Flavius Titus.

He remains unexposed over 6f and on turf, his classy dam boasting a good record here, and could be the way to go from a potentially favourable draw in stall 3.

Back Al Farabi on the Betfair Exchange Bet now

Newmarket Each Way - 17:20 - Back Bust A Move

No. 8 (7) Bust A Move (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Michael & David Easterby

Jockey: Billy Garritty

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 82

This looks a three-year-old handicap to note and the market should prove informative with a few but the course-winning Northern raider BUST A MOVE impressed with the move he made into contention when chasing home another upwardly-mobile sort on his return at Doncaster.

The front pair were well clear of the third that day on Town Moor and Bust A Move could be worth siding with, especially each-way, to prove his mark a lenient one.