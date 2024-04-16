- Trainer: Charlie Appleby
- Jockey: William Buick
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
Newmarket Racing Tips: Dance to continue winning Sequence
Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each Way selection at Newmarket on Wednesday.
"The Charlie Appleby yard won this race in 2018 with Soliloquy and Dance Sequence, a very exciting prospect for 2024, can follow in her footsteps..."
A Newmarket Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform
- Trainer: Roger Varian
- Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa
- Age: 4
- Weight: 8st 8lbs
- OR: 85
- Trainer: Michael & David Easterby
- Jockey: Billy Garritty
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 1lbs
- OR: 82
Newmarket Nap - 15:35 - Back Dance Sequence
The exciting DANCE SEQUENCE has the scope to make a smart three-year-old and is already proven at this level/track having won the Oh So Sharp Stakes over C&D in the autumn, so she can cement her placing as one of the favourites for the 1000 Guineas.
The Charlie Appleby yard won this race in 2018 with Soliloquy and Dance Sequence, a very exciting prospect for 2024, can follow in her footsteps.
Newmarket Next Best - 13:50 - Back Al Farabi
An ultra-competitive early-season sprint handicap with AL FARABI an interesting contender for the in-form Roger Varian yard which won this race in 2019 with a similar type in Flavius Titus.
He remains unexposed over 6f and on turf, his classy dam boasting a good record here, and could be the way to go from a potentially favourable draw in stall 3.
Newmarket Each Way - 17:20 - Back Bust A Move
This looks a three-year-old handicap to note and the market should prove informative with a few but the course-winning Northern raider BUST A MOVE impressed with the move he made into contention when chasing home another upwardly-mobile sort on his return at Doncaster.
The front pair were well clear of the third that day on Town Moor and Bust A Move could be worth siding with, especially each-way, to prove his mark a lenient one.
