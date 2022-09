NAP: More to come from Crystal Caprice

Crystal Caprice - 13:50 Newmarket

Crystal Caprice progressed further and completed the hat-trick in comfortable fashion at Ascot earlier this month, keeping on well to land the spoils by a length and a quarter.

She is already useful and it's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of her yet after just five starts.

Trained by Sir Michael Stoute, Crystal Caprice is certainly in the right hands to go on improving and this looks a good opportunity for her to make it four wins in a row now stepping up to listed level.

No. 7 (2) Crystal Caprice (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 2.94 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Stick with Sea Silk Road

Sea Silk Road - 14:25 Newmarket

Sea Silk Road was possibly unsuited by the drop back in trip when finishing only fourth in the Prix de la Nonette at Deauville last month, just keeping on at the one pace to be beaten around three lengths.

She is better judged on the form she showed when previously filling the runner-up spot in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot, passing the post just half a length behind the subsequent Irish Oaks winner Magical Lagoon.

A repeat of that effort will give Sea Silk Road every chance in this Group 3 and she'll have no excuses under today's conditions.

No. 7 (1) Sea Silk Road (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.6 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: United Front fancied to shine

United Front - 17:20 Newmarket

United Front wasn't seen to best effect when fourth on his latest outing at Ascot, leaving the impression he would have benefited from a stronger gallop.

He is entitled to strip fitter with that first run for five months under his belt and a BHA mark of 87 is potentially very lenient judged on what he achieved on the all-weather last winter.

The unexposed Stormy Ocean is very much the one to beat in the finale, but United Front is fancied to emerge as the chief threat at rewarding each-way odds.