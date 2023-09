A Newmarket NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Newmarket NAP - 13:50 - Back Capulet

No. 4 (9) Capulet (Usa) SBK 7/4 EXC 3 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Capulet confirmed the promise of his debut when filling the runner-up spot in the Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown last time, showing much-improved form to push his exciting stablemate, Diego Velazquez, all the way to the line.

He was beaten just half a length at the line and the first two pulled over three lengths clear of the rest, with those in behind including the subsequent Beresford Stakes winner Deepone.

Clearly a smart prospect in his own right, Capulet has comfortably the best form in this Group 2 - he is 6 lb clear of Al Musmak on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and his scope for more improvement identifies him as very much the one to beat for Aidan O'Brien, who is seeking his third success in this race since 2018.

Newmarket Next Best - 14:25 - Back Relief Rally

No. 8 (10) Relief Rally (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.15 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Relief Rally has proved herself a useful juvenile in five starts for the William Haggas yard, already a four-time winner and arguably unlucky not to be unbeaten having been denied by just a nose when suffering her sole defeat in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot.

She didn't need to improve to gain her biggest success yet in the Lowther Stakes at York last time, finishing strongly from rear to land the spoils by a length in comfortable fashion.

That performance proved her effectiveness over six furlongs and Relief Rally holds the edge on form now testing the waters at the top level for the first time. A likeable filly, she is fancied to cap a brilliant two-year-old campaign with a fifth win for William Haggas, who has his team in red-hot form (85% of horses running to form).

Newmarket Each-Way - 16:50 - Back Key To Cotai

No. 5 (9) Key To Cotai (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 79

Key To Cotai shaped encouragingly when finishing fifth on her nursery debut at York last month, doing her best work late on to pass the post only five lengths behind the winner.

That effort is arguably worth marking up as she made her effort on the disadvantaged part of the track (fared best of the high-drawn runners) and her strength at the finish suggests the step up to seven furlongs today will be in her favour.

Still relatively unexposed after just five starts, Key To Cotai looks potentially well treated on a BHA mark of 79 and another bold bid seems assured if the application of cheekpieces for the first time can eke out a bit more improvement.