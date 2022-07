NAP: Candleford can go on improving

Candleford - 15:00 Newmarket

Candleford showed much improved form when making a successful reappearance in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, hitting the front over a furlong out and storming clear from there to win by six lengths in dominant fashion. The manner of that victory suggests he was full value for a 13-lb hike in the weights and the small 'p' attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is likely to have more to offer, particularly now stepping up in trip. This could well be his final appearance in a handicap and he looks sure take plenty of beating once again for William Haggas, who continues in red-hot form with 15 winners in the last 14 days.

No. 2 (7) Candleford (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 104

NEXT BEST: Maylandsea has more to offer

Maylandsea - 14:25 Newmarket

Maylandsea tops the field here on Timeform ratings after she finished a good second in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. A winner of a maiden at Nottingham on her debut in May, she outran odds of 28/1 at Ascot to be beaten a length and three quarters behind decisive winner Dramatised. Maylandsea kept on well, looking suited by the stiff five furlongs, and, as one of the better types on looks in the Queen Mary field, is likely to progress further over the extra furlong here.

No. 4 (2) Maylandsea SBK 2/1 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY: Navello is one to note

Navello - 16:45 Newmarket

Navello shaped encouragingly when eighth in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, sticking to his task well to pass the post only two lengths behind the winner. He then produced a career best to resume winning ways when taking on older horses for the first time at Chester two weeks ago, asserting close home to win by three quarters of a length with a bit in hand. This will be tougher from a 3 lb higher mark, but he clearly arrives here in the form of his life and there is no reason why he shouldn't run well again.