Newmarket Racing Tips: Boiling Point can make winning return

A Newmarket Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Newmarket Nap - 15:30 - Back Boiling Point

No. 2 (2) Boiling Point (Ire) EXC 2.06 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

Boiling Point shaped well on his first two starts at Newbury and he built on that promise when opening his account at Thirsk in September.

That wasn't the strongest event, but he took a big step forward when only narrowly denied in a Group 3 over this course and distance on his final start later that month.

He looked more mature on that occasion, looking the winner - he traded at 1.01 in running on Betfair - only to be headed on the post. Boiling Point is a good-topped colt who should progress further this season and he looks the one to beat on these terms.

Newmarket Next Best - 16:05 - Back Kikkuli

No. 4 (3) Kikkuli EXC 3.35 Trainer: Harry Charlton

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Kikkuli is bred in the purple - he's a half-brother to outstanding Frankel - and he shaped with plenty of encouragement on his debut in soft ground over this course and distance in November.

He took a keen hold early, shaken up over two furlongs out and produced to challenge entering the final furlong, but was unable to get on terms with the winner who had the benefit of experience and won again on his next start.

The third also won next time out, so the form has a solid look to it and Kikkuli is a nice type physically, very much the type to develop into a better three-year-old. He arrives with plenty of potential and it would be no surprise if he were contesting pattern events later in the year.

Newmarket Each Way - 13:50 - Back Dream Composer

No. 6 (3) Dream Composer (Fr) EXC 5.1 Trainer: James Evans

Jockey: Dougie Costello

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 90

Dream Composer won this race 12 months ago from a 1 lb higher mark and he has seemingly been targeted at this prize once more.

He went on to win other handicaps at Goodwood and Sandown last season before his form tailed off, meaning he started back at Doncaster last month from a lenient mark, and he left the impression he'd come on for the run. This track clearly suits him well and another bold bid is expected.