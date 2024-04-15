Tony Calvin Tips

Serial Winners

Daryl Carter Tips

Kevin Blake Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Newmarket Racing Tips: Boiling Point can make winning return

Newmarket
The Craven meeting at Newmarket starts on Tuesday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each Way selection at Newmarket on Tuesday.

"Boiling Point is a good-topped colt who should progress further this season and he looks the one to beat on these terms..."

  • A Newmarket Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

    • Newmarket Nap - 15:30 - Back Boiling Point

    Boiling Point shaped well on his first two starts at Newbury and he built on that promise when opening his account at Thirsk in September.

    That wasn't the strongest event, but he took a big step forward when only narrowly denied in a Group 3 over this course and distance on his final start later that month.

    He looked more mature on that occasion, looking the winner - he traded at 1.01 in running on Betfair - only to be headed on the post. Boiling Point is a good-topped colt who should progress further this season and he looks the one to beat on these terms.

    Back Boiling Point on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

    Newmarket Next Best - 16:05 - Back Kikkuli

    Kikkuli is bred in the purple - he's a half-brother to outstanding Frankel - and he shaped with plenty of encouragement on his debut in soft ground over this course and distance in November.

    He took a keen hold early, shaken up over two furlongs out and produced to challenge entering the final furlong, but was unable to get on terms with the winner who had the benefit of experience and won again on his next start.

    The third also won next time out, so the form has a solid look to it and Kikkuli is a nice type physically, very much the type to develop into a better three-year-old. He arrives with plenty of potential and it would be no surprise if he were contesting pattern events later in the year.

    Back Kikkuli on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

    Newmarket Each Way - 13:50 - Back Dream Composer

    Dream Composer won this race 12 months ago from a 1 lb higher mark and he has seemingly been targeted at this prize once more.

    He went on to win other handicaps at Goodwood and Sandown last season before his form tailed off, meaning he started back at Doncaster last month from a lenient mark, and he left the impression he'd come on for the run. This track clearly suits him well and another bold bid is expected.

    Back Dream Composer on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5

New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.

Newmarket 16th Apr (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 16 April, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dream Composer
Mountain Peak
Makanah
Tees Spirit
Spring Bloom
Navello
The Big Board
Isle Of Lismore
Prince Of Pillo
Burning Cash
Shalaa Asker
Bedford Flyer
Lethal Nymph
Above
Almaty Star
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ryan Moore: Starlore should take to 7f trip at Newmarket

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 18/1 Wondering to bounce back at Kelso

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: I won't give up in the Trainers' Championship

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/2 Kelso NAP headlines three Monday selections

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Spot to earn the dollars for Monday 12/1 Kelso double

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Grand National Day Tips: Back Tony Calvin's 16/1 and 159/1 big race bets

More Horse Racing Tips