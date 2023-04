NAP

Blanchard - 15:00 Newmarket

This looks a good renewal of the Fielden Stakes and the Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained Blanchard is the one to beat on form. He built on previous promise when opening his account in a good race at Newcastle in September before taking a big step forward when runner-up to a smart type in the Zetland Stakes over a mile and a quarter at this course on his final start. Blanchland relished the extra emphasis on stamina on that occasion, but should have no problem starting out at this trip on his return to action, and a nice type physically, he appeals as the type that will go on progressing this year.

NEXT BEST

Like A Tiger - 17:20 Newmarket

This three-year-old handicap has a reputation for producing smart types and Like A Tiger fits the bill in this year's renewal. He shaped with a lot of promise when beaten a short-head on his debut over a mile at this course last season and he bumped into a couple of promising sorts on his next start at Nottingham. Like A Tiger didn't need to improve on what he had already shown when opening his account at Kempton in November, but both his pedigree and style of racing suggests he is the type to take a big step forward now handicapping over middle distances and he represents a yard that are in top form. All looks set for a big run.

No. 6 (1) Like A Tiger SBK 9/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 83

EACH WAY

Girl Racer - 15:35 Newmarket

Plenty in with a shout here but it was hard not to be impressed by the manner of Girl Racer's winning debut at Wolverhampton recently and she is well worth her place in this company. Admittedly, that wasn't an overly strong race, but she looked inexperienced, and the style in which she quickened clear and went through the line marks her out as potentially smart. The switch to turf shouldn't pose any problems and she is entitled to improve a fair bit for that experience.