NAP: Azure Blue still on a good mark

Azure Blue - 14:25 Newmarket

Azure Blue is a likeable filly who has developed well this season, winning with any amount in hand at Hamilton in June, and improving in defeat on her next two starts before resuming winning ways on the July Course by half a length from Cuban Breeze.

She left the impression she is still in top form when hitting the frame at York last time, too, drawn on the wrong side and doing well to finish as close as she did from a less-than-ideal position. Azure Blue runs from the same mark now and is expected to prove it a lenient one.

No. 5 (4) Azure Blue (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 89

NEXT BEST: Postwick can follow up

Postwick - 17:20 Newmarket

Postwick finally built on his earlier promise when making his second start in a handicap a winning one at Newbury last month, seeming suited by a switch to more patient riding tactics and the time of that race backs up the visual performance.

The handicapper has reacted by raising him 5 lb in the weights, which looks rather lenient, and he has the potential to progress further now having gotten his head in front. He makes more appeal than most in this contest.

No. 3 (1) Postwick SBK 15/8 EXC 2.92 Trainer: Harry Eustace

Jockey: Pierre-Louis Jamin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 83

EACH-WAY: Don't give up on Sunrise Valley

Sunrise Valley - 16:45 Newmarket

Sunrise Valley was successful in a couple of races which didn't have much depth last year and she hasn't progressed as expected in two starts so far this season.

However, she has been well found in the market on both occasions, was spared a hard race once her chance had gone at Nottingham on her return, and didn't appear to stay upped to a mile and a quarter at Salisbury last time. Sunrise Valley has been freshened up since and may be worth another chance now back at a mile having been eased 2 lb in the weights.