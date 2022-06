NAP: Aeonian improving all the time

Aeonian - 20:45 Newmarket

Aeonian defied big odds to make a winning debut at Yarmouth on his sole start last year and he has shown improved form in defeat in two starts so far this season. Better was expected of him up in trip and on handicap debut at Lingfield last time, but he still looked a little rough around the edges, taking time to hit top gear but finishing his race off well. The switch to this more galloping track can only help him now and he is strongly fancied to progress past these.

No. 5 (3) Aeonian (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.7 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 92

NEXT BEST: Auditor caught the eye last time

Auditor - 19:35 Newmarket

Auditor opened his account at the third attempt on his final start at Windsor last season and he shaped much better than the bare result when hitting the frame over this trip at Sandown earlier this month. He was given an exaggerated patient ride on that occasion, presumably with doubts about him staying this far, but that left him with little chance given the way the race panned out. Auditor clearly has the stamina for seven furlongs and he is up to defying this mark, so he looks the one to beat with William Buick taking over.

No. 2 (3) Auditor SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Freddie & Martyn Meade

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 84

EACH-WAY: Albion Princess can improve now handicapping

Albion Princess - 17:50 Newmarket

Albion Princess was prominent in the betting for her debut at Newbury towards the end of last season but her inexperience told, and she shaped in similar fashion on her next two starts not long after. She was given a considerate ride on her qualifying run at Lingfield, given plenty to do and keeping on to finish a never-nearer sixth under a hands-and-heels ride. Albion Princess enters handicaps from a potentially lenient mark now over a trip she should relish, and it would be no surprise if she showed much more now.