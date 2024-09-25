Newmarket Cambridgeshire Meeting: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday include 17/2 tip

A big day for Monumental in the Group 3

Son of Nathaniel can outstay his rivals in the Rose Bowl Stakes

Tryfan can reach the peak under Tom Marquand

In the Group 3 Somerville Tattersall Stakes, Aidan O'Brien's sole representative Monumental is the highest rated in the field and is the one to beat.

Last seen finishing second to promising colt Bay City Roller in the Group Two Champagne Stakes at Doncaster, he has proven he is able to compete at that level and he can return to winning ways now down in grade. Although, he faces stiff opposition in the form of Symbol Of Honour plus a number of rivals capable of improvement, Monumental makes the most appeal in the field and there could be further progression to come from him.

With plenty of rain forecast ahead of post time, on pedigree this son of Kingman should be able to cope with conditions should they become softer. His dam, Riqa, was a winner on heavy ground, and his half-brother Tantheem won a Deauville Group Three on soft, suggesting testing conditions shouldn't be an inconvenience for the colt.

There is class in his pedigree, and he has already shown he possesses plenty of ability in his most recent three starts. After a modest debut, he finished second to subsequent Group Three winner Ides Of March when sent off at odds of 14/115.00, before beating well-bred newcomer Tashir to break his maiden at Gowran Park.

His experiences to date should hold him in good stead at this level, and he has displayed tenacity and a good battling attitude. Should it become a tough test, he could have enough in his armour to repel any challenger. At odds of 11/82.38, Monumental is the one to side with in the hands of Ryan Moore.

Recommended Bet Back Monumental in the 15:20 Newmarket SBK 11/8

Progressive stayer Harbour Wind could have plenty more to give over these staying trips, and he sets the standard in this two mile contest for Dermot Weld.

The four-year-old gelding by Nathaniel, out of mile-and-a-half winner Topaz Clear, has shown a high level of form since stepping up in trip following a maiden success over a mile at Cork. He won a Listed Leopardstown contest on his first try over a mile-and-three-quarters before finishing a close second to Double Major in the Group Two Prix Chaudenay at Longchamp on his final start at three.

This season he has won a Listed race over a mile-and-a-half, before finishing second again at Longchamp, this time in the Group Three Prix Gladiateur, over a trip just shy of two miles. He's a strong stayer and can cope with softer conditions, should the forecast rain arrive. He had been touted as a potential Melbourne Cup contender, before being ruled out of this year's race by his trainer, but given he was of interest for a race of that magnitude, he should have enough class to prevail in this contest.

Clearly possessing enough ability to compete in high class races, he has enough talent to win a race of this nature and could prove tough to beat under regular rider Chris Hayes.

Recommended Bet Back Harbour Wind in the 15:55 Newmarket SBK 15/4

Brian Ellison-trained Tryfan has shown enough ability this season to suggest he can go close in this race from a mark of 79.

Whilst he has to reverse form with Baltic when on Newcastle form, when Tryfan was denied by a neck late on, the three-year-old had excuses that day having been fractious beforehand and hanging in the closing stages, losing crucial ground towards the line which made a difference.

Although his reopposing rival is 2lbs better off on this occasion, giving away only 10lbs here, Tryfan has plenty of scope for further improvement and given there was little between them on the all-weather, a reversal in form is possible.

This trip appears to suit, although he isn't shy on stamina and a step back up in trip could be in the offing in future. The Nathaniel colt was outclassed on his latest start in the Melrose, but he should be more comfortable dropping back down to this level, and he represents great value at a price of 17/29.50.

In the hands of Tom Marquand, Tryfan holds strong each-way claims, and can go close on his first trip to Newmarket.