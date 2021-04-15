Newcastle Racing Tips: Stoute looking to add to his 50% strike rate

Three things in life are inevitable. Death, taxes and Sir Michael Stoute taking the flat season by storm.

Flat racing has barely begun this season, yet the hard work behind the scenes for Stoute's yard has already proven to be very fruitful for the trainer.

Not only has he produced 10 winners from his last 20 runners, but he's also bagged two seconds and two thirds. Only six horses have finished outside the top three - you don't need me to tell you how impressive that is.

With the yard in simply outstanding form, it's hard to ignore where Sir Michael Stoute is road mapping his horses at present - and with that in mind, two well-backed horses head to Newcastle to tackle the all-weather this evening.

Maytal to break Maiden

First up, we have the three-year-old, Maytal, competing in the 17:25 Maiden Fillies' Stakes. She shaped very well when third on debut at Kempton with Tom Marquand on board, a performance which hasn't gone unnoticed.

Richard Kingscote takes over this evening and with only two other runners with track experience to their name, there's every chance the 1.84/5 favourite can justify her price.

No. 5 (8) Maytal SBK 4/5 EXC 1.85 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: -

My Swallow searching for second win

Kingscote will have a two hour wait before looking to complete the double for Stoute, when he boards My Swallow in the 19:25 Novice Stakes.

Despite winning last time out at Sandown, it is John Gosden's three-year-old, Unforgotten, who heads the market at a shades of odds-on.

However, it'll take a brave bettor to keep the faith in Gosden's horse, having been odds-on for both defeats.

There's also plenty in favour for My Swallow, who came on leaps and bounds from finishing sixth on debut, and has since had a wind op and will be tongue-tied for the first time since that Sandown victory.

No. 3 (3) My Swallow SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

The double currently pays a little over 6.05/1 on the Sportsbook.