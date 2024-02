A Newcastle Nap, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Newcastle Nap - 17:30 - Back Welcome Dream

Roger Varian introduces My Cloud, a half-brother to top-class miler Palace Pier, in this seven-furlong maiden but preference is for Kevin Ryan's gelding Welcome Dream who has already shown enough ability to suggest he can win a race of this type.

A rangy son of Night of Thunder from a good family himself, the only time Welcome Dream failed to pick up place money in four starts last year was in a valuable maiden on King George day at Ascot.

Only beaten a short head at Carlisle on his next start, Welcome Dream was gelded after a creditable third to My Cloud's stablemate Indalo in a novice over course and distance on his last start in November.

Newcastle Next Best - 19:00 - Back Better

George Boughey's gelding Better looks the answer to this five-furlong handicap for three-year-olds.

He didn't show a great deal in his first three starts last autumn, all of them over a mile, but he's by very smart sprinter Due Diligence and showed plenty of improvement dropped to six furlongs for his nursery debut at Wolverhampton in December.

Returning from a couple of months off, Better looked well suited by the greater test of speed in running out a comfortable winner, making smooth headway turning for home and quickening to lead inside the final furlong to beat Upper Hand by three lengths. He looks weighted to follow up.

Newcastle Each-Way - 18:30 - Back Dark Side Thunder

Dark Side Thunder is a consistent sprint handicapper who can usually be relied upon to give his running and can therefore reward each-way support again here.

He's the winner of six races for Jessica Macey, all of them on the all-weather split between Kempton and Southwell, with three of those wins coming last year.

He typically ran a sound race again last time when third to Rock Opera at Southwell in a contest which looks fairly strong form for the grade, taking a strong hold and keeping on to be nearest at the finish.