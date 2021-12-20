To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newcastle Racing Tips: Vindobala a cracking bet

All-weather racing
There is all-weather racing at Newcastle on Tuesday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Tuesday.

"That form looks solid, with the runner-up winning a good race with a bit in hand on his next start, and a subsequent 2lb rise in the weights leaves Vindobala on a very fair mark."

NAP

Vindobala - 16:30 Newcastle

Vindobala had shaped well at this venue on her previous two starts before opening her account for this yard over seven furlongs here 10 days ago, enjoying a clearer run to beat an in-form sort who also goes well at this track. That form looks solid, with the runner-up winning a good race with a bit in hand on his next start, and a subsequent 2lb rise in the weights leaves Vindobala on a very fair mark. The lack of pace in this smaller field is a slight concern, but she looks too well treated to ignore.

NEXT BEST

Orbaan - 17:00 Newcastle

Orbaan doesn't win very often, but he is beginning to look dangerously well treated now, and this is the easiest race he has contested since joining David O'Meara. His sole win on these shores came in a competitive, big-field handicap at York last summer and he has shaped better than the bare result recently, given way too much to do in listed company at Kempton last time. Orbaan holds a big class edge here and he ran well on his sole start at this track, so he looks very interesting in a very winnable event.

EACH WAY

Ubahha - 17:30 Newcastle

Ubahha has a cracking middle-distance pedigree but he failed to make the cut with John Gosden and has been transformed into a sprinter for new connections. He has shaped well on his last two starts at Southwell, slightly short of room two furlongs out last time but staying on well in the closing stages. He left the impression he is on a fair mark, and the return to this venue with its stiffer finish is sure to suit him better. There are races to be won with him at this level.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Vindobala @ 4.03/1 in the 16:30 Newcastle
Next Best - Back Orbaan @ 4.57/2 in the 17:00 Newcastle
Each Way - Back Ubahha @ 7.06/1 in the 17:30 Newcastle

Tuesday 21 December, 4.30pm

Vindobala
Masked Identity
Star Shield
Teston
Tuesday 21 December, 5.00pm

Maywake
Lead Story
Sanaadh
Orbaan
Tommy Taylor
Tuesday 21 December, 5.30pm

Bridgetown
Good Earth
Sugar Baby
Tanasoq
Ubahha
Teruntum Star
Mutabaahy
For Peats Sake
