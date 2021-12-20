Newcastle Racing Tips: Vindobala a cracking bet

NAP

Vindobala - 16:30 Newcastle

Vindobala had shaped well at this venue on her previous two starts before opening her account for this yard over seven furlongs here 10 days ago, enjoying a clearer run to beat an in-form sort who also goes well at this track. That form looks solid, with the runner-up winning a good race with a bit in hand on his next start, and a subsequent 2lb rise in the weights leaves Vindobala on a very fair mark. The lack of pace in this smaller field is a slight concern, but she looks too well treated to ignore.

No. 4 (1) Vindobala (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Tjade Collier

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 5lbs

OR: 66

NEXT BEST

Orbaan - 17:00 Newcastle

Orbaan doesn't win very often, but he is beginning to look dangerously well treated now, and this is the easiest race he has contested since joining David O'Meara. His sole win on these shores came in a competitive, big-field handicap at York last summer and he has shaped better than the bare result recently, given way too much to do in listed company at Kempton last time. Orbaan holds a big class edge here and he ran well on his sole start at this track, so he looks very interesting in a very winnable event.

No. 1 (3) Orbaan SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 91

EACH WAY

Ubahha - 17:30 Newcastle

Ubahha has a cracking middle-distance pedigree but he failed to make the cut with John Gosden and has been transformed into a sprinter for new connections. He has shaped well on his last two starts at Southwell, slightly short of room two furlongs out last time but staying on well in the closing stages. He left the impression he is on a fair mark, and the return to this venue with its stiffer finish is sure to suit him better. There are races to be won with him at this level.