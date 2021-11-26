- Trainer: Alan King
- Jockey: Daryl Jacob
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 8lbs
- OR: 132
Newcastle Racing Tips: Valleres is very interesting
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Saturday.
"Valleres rates a confident selection to open his account over fences at the second attempt."
NAP: Valleres holds obvious claims
Valleres shaped with plenty of promise when third on his chasing debut at Newbury three weeks ago, jumping soundly and sticking to his task well in the straight to pass the post less than four lengths behind the winner.
That was his first start in a handicap as well and he certainly showed enough to suggest he is on a good mark.
His strength at the finish suggests the step up to three miles here could also unlock more improvement, so Valleres rates a confident selection to open his account over fences at the second attempt.
NEXT BEST: Scene Not Herd needs considering
Scene Not Herd - 12:20 Newcastle
Scene Not Herd showed only fair form in four starts over hurdles, but he always looked the type to make a better chaser and so it proved when he made a winning debut over fences at Hereford four weeks ago.
His jumping was very good for a chasing newcomer and he just needed to be pushed out in the straight to win easily by nine lengths.
This will be tougher from a 7 lb higher mark, but it's still early days in his chasing career and he may yet have more to offer.
EACH-WAY: Ferry can Master rivals
The Ferry Master - 14:05 Newcastle
The Ferry Master shaped as if the run would bring him when third on his reappearance at Musselburgh earlier this month, briefly looking dangerous on the approach to three out (hit a low of 1.91 in-running) before getting tired.
He is likely to be much closer to form this time and a BHA mark of 132 still looks fair judged on the pick of last season's efforts, including when fourth in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr.
A previous winner over this course and distance, The Ferry Master looks to have plenty in his favour for the Sandy Thomson yard which won this race with Yorkhill 12 months ago.
Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Newcastle 27th Nov (2m4f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 27 November, 12.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Luckofthedraw
|Scene Not Herd
|Pookie Pekan
|Better Getalong
|Scottish Accent
|Exit To Where
|Niven
|Darius Des Sources
|Caboy
|Treshnish
Newcastle 27th Nov (2m7f Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 27 November, 1.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Valleres
|Tupelo Mississippi
|Coopers Cross
|Winds Of Fire
Newcastle 27th Nov (2m7f Listed Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 27 November, 2.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|The Ferry Master
|Aye Right
|Spiritofthegames
|Good Boy Bobby
|Cool Mix
|Dingo Dollar
|Glen Forsa
|Nuts Well
|Informateur
|Takingrisks
|Notachance
|Some Chaos
|Sams Adventure