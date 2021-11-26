To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newcastle Racing Tips: Valleres is very interesting

Racing at Newcastle
Timeform's Adam Houghton casts his eye over Saturday's card at Newcastle

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Saturday.

"Valleres rates a confident selection to open his account over fences at the second attempt."

NAP: Valleres holds obvious claims

Valleres - 13:30 Newcastle

Valleres shaped with plenty of promise when third on his chasing debut at Newbury three weeks ago, jumping soundly and sticking to his task well in the straight to pass the post less than four lengths behind the winner.

That was his first start in a handicap as well and he certainly showed enough to suggest he is on a good mark.

His strength at the finish suggests the step up to three miles here could also unlock more improvement, so Valleres rates a confident selection to open his account over fences at the second attempt.

NEXT BEST: Scene Not Herd needs considering

Scene Not Herd - 12:20 Newcastle

Scene Not Herd showed only fair form in four starts over hurdles, but he always looked the type to make a better chaser and so it proved when he made a winning debut over fences at Hereford four weeks ago.

His jumping was very good for a chasing newcomer and he just needed to be pushed out in the straight to win easily by nine lengths.

This will be tougher from a 7 lb higher mark, but it's still early days in his chasing career and he may yet have more to offer.

EACH-WAY: Ferry can Master rivals

The Ferry Master - 14:05 Newcastle

The Ferry Master shaped as if the run would bring him when third on his reappearance at Musselburgh earlier this month, briefly looking dangerous on the approach to three out (hit a low of 1.91 in-running) before getting tired.

He is likely to be much closer to form this time and a BHA mark of 132 still looks fair judged on the pick of last season's efforts, including when fourth in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr.

A previous winner over this course and distance, The Ferry Master looks to have plenty in his favour for the Sandy Thomson yard which won this race with Yorkhill 12 months ago.


Recommended bets

Nap - Back Valleres @ 2.186/5 in the 13:30 Newcastle
Next Best - Back Scene Not Herd @ 3.02/1 in the 12:20 Newcastle
Each-Way - Back The Ferry Master @ 5.04/1 in the 14:05 Newcastle

Newcastle 27th Nov (2m4f Hcap Chs)

Saturday 27 November, 12.20pm

Newcastle 27th Nov (2m7f Nov Hcap Chs)

Saturday 27 November, 1.30pm

Newcastle 27th Nov (2m7f Listed Hcap Chs)

Saturday 27 November, 2.05pm

