Newcastle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Newcastle on Saturday...
"...he remains an exciting prospect in novice hurdles..."
Timeform on Tupelo Mississippi
Tupelo Mississippi - 12:55 Newcastle
Tupelo Mississippi showed useful form when winning a couple of bumpers round here last season, and made an encouraging start over hurdles at Carlisle earlier this month, sticking to the task well to be beaten a length by a more-experienced rival. The extra two furlongs here will be in his favour and he remains an exciting prospect in novice hurdles.
Epatante - 14:05 Newcastle
Epatante did nothing but progress last season, culminating with a victory in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. She was seriously impressive that day, always travelling well and produced to lead after the last to justify strong support. Nicky Henderson has a great record in this race and it looks an ideal starting point for Epatante, the likely test of speed sure to be in her favour. You could argue she should be even shorter in the betting and she is a strong selection.
Ewood Park wasn't seen to best effect on debut in a bumper at Newton Abbot in October but still showed plenty to work on, and seemed sure to be placed on his hurdling debut at Wetherby later that month before unseating his rider at the last. That was a promising first effort over hurdles and he is expected to build on that now.
