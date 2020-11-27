Newcastle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Tupelo Mississippi - 12:55 Newcastle

Tupelo Mississippi showed useful form when winning a couple of bumpers round here last season, and made an encouraging start over hurdles at Carlisle earlier this month, sticking to the task well to be beaten a length by a more-experienced rival. The extra two furlongs here will be in his favour and he remains an exciting prospect in novice hurdles.

No. 6 Tupelo Mississippi (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Epatante - 14:05 Newcastle



Epatante did nothing but progress last season, culminating with a victory in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. She was seriously impressive that day, always travelling well and produced to lead after the last to justify strong support. Nicky Henderson has a great record in this race and it looks an ideal starting point for Epatante, the likely test of speed sure to be in her favour. You could argue she should be even shorter in the betting and she is a strong selection.

No. 7 Epatante (Fr) SBK 8/11 EXC 2 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Ewood Park - 14:40 Newcastle

Ewood Park wasn't seen to best effect on debut in a bumper at Newton Abbot in October but still showed plenty to work on, and seemed sure to be placed on his hurdling debut at Wetherby later that month before unseating his rider at the last. That was a promising first effort over hurdles and he is expected to build on that now.