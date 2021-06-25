- Trainer: Roger Varian
Newcastle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday
Timeform flag up three bets on Northumberland Plate day at Newcastle...
"...she is able to run off the same mark here and can make amends in this valuable prize..."
Khuzaam has a rock-solid record on the all-weather and has finished either first or second on all eight starts on the surface. His record on turf is not so convincing, however, so it is easy to overlook his disappointing effort behind Palace Pier at Sandown last time. His victory in the Mile on AW Finals Day represents the best form on offer and he should have the pace to cope with a strongly-run six furlongs on a testing course like this.
Zeeband created a good impression when winning mile-and-three-quarter handicaps at Ripon and Thirsk last season and he signed off for the campaign with an excellent second in a red-hot affair at York. He was a promising third on his reappearance at Newmarket last month and is entitled to come on for that run, while the step up in trip to two miles also looks like a positive.
Dubious Affair - 15:30 Newcastle
Dubious Affair progressed rapidly after joining Charlie Fellowes last season, winning three times and also hitting the frame in the Group 2 Park Hill Stakes. She looked unlucky not to win the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot on her recent reappearance but she is able to run off the same mark here and can make amends in this valuable prize.
Smart Stat
Tom Collins - 16:40 Newcastle
32% - William Haggas's strike rate at Newcastle since the start of the 2017 season
Recommended bets
Newcastle 26th Jun (6f Grp3)Show Hide
Saturday 26 June, 2.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Diligent Harry
|Khuzaam
|Tabdeed
|Good Effort
|Chil Chil
|Ventura Rebel
|Khaadem
|Brando
|Ainsdale
|Oh This Is Us
|Repartee
|Highland Dress
|Pholas
Newcastle 26th Jun (2m Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 26 June, 2.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|East Asia
|Zeeband
|Bellatrixsa
|Margaret Dumont
|Blow Your Horn
|Indigo Times
|A Star Above
|Byron Hill
|Cosmelli
|Raymond
|Rochester House
|Dreamweaver
|Cleonte
|Red Force One
|Vibrance
|Monsieur Lambrays
|Brasca
|Autumn War
|Al Kout
|Mr Chua
Newcastle 26th Jun (2m Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 26 June, 3.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Trueshan
|Dubious Affair
|Australis
|Grandmaster Flash
|Mildenberger
|Galata Bridge
|Rajinsky
|Alright Sunshine
|Island Brave
|Just Hubert
|Hochfeld
|Stargazer
|Reshoun
|Rainbow Dreamer
|Themaxwecan
|Watersmeet
|Nicholas T
|Lucky Deal
|Mancini
|Sir Chauvelin