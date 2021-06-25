Newcastle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Khuzaam - 14:20 Newcastle

Khuzaam has a rock-solid record on the all-weather and has finished either first or second on all eight starts on the surface. His record on turf is not so convincing, however, so it is easy to overlook his disappointing effort behind Palace Pier at Sandown last time. His victory in the Mile on AW Finals Day represents the best form on offer and he should have the pace to cope with a strongly-run six furlongs on a testing course like this.

No. 8 (11) Khuzaam (Usa) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Zeeband - 14:55 Newcastle

Zeeband created a good impression when winning mile-and-three-quarter handicaps at Ripon and Thirsk last season and he signed off for the campaign with an excellent second in a red-hot affair at York. He was a promising third on his reappearance at Newmarket last month and is entitled to come on for that run, while the step up in trip to two miles also looks like a positive.

No. 7 (2) Zeeband (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 88

Dubious Affair - 15:30 Newcastle

Dubious Affair progressed rapidly after joining Charlie Fellowes last season, winning three times and also hitting the frame in the Group 2 Park Hill Stakes. She looked unlucky not to win the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot on her recent reappearance but she is able to run off the same mark here and can make amends in this valuable prize.