Newcastle Racing Tips: Solray to shine

A Newcastle Nap, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Newcastle Nap - 18:30 - Back Solray

No. 7 (1) Solray SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 85

Solray looked a sprinter going places for Jane Chapple-Hyam when scoring in decisive fashion over this course and distance in December and with further improvement to come he's taken to defy a 7 lb higher mark.

Solray is taking on an unexposed filly in Azure Angel, but he's only had the five races himself and both of his wins last year came over Newcastle's six furlongs.

The first came in a novice which he won by four lengths with plenty in hand but his best effort came on his last start where he was strong in the betting and well on top at the finish in beating Clipsham La Habana by a length and three quarters, looking set to win more races.

Newcastle Next Best - 17:30 - Back Pallas Lord

No. 3 (3) Pallas Lord (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.12 Trainer: Donald Whillans

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 58

Pallas Lord hasn't been out of the first two in his five starts at Newcastle so far this year for Donald Whillans, winning three times, and shouldn't be opposed in his bid to complete a hat-trick within ten days.

Two of his wins this year have come over this trip over a mile, the second one coming under Jason Hart - who is back in the saddle here - when beating the reopposing Odd Socks Havana by a length.

He then followed up under a penalty three days later, winning a seven-furlong apprentice race by a neck from Marie's Jewel, and the fact he can race off a 1 lb lower mark here suggests he can maintain his excellent run of form.

Newcastle Each Way - 18:00 - Back Desert Master

No. 2 (1) Desert Master SBK 15/2 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Antony Brittain

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 58

Antony Brittain's Desert Master has slipped to an attractive mark and can reward each-way interest in this five-furlong handicap for three-year-olds.

He was placed on several occasions over the minimum trip when trained by James Tate for most of last year and the return to this shorter trip will be in his favour.

Desert Master was having his first run since being gelded when a respectable fourth to Old Chums over six furlongs at Southwell last month, racing freely close to the pace and finding no extra only inside the last half-furlong, and he should be on the premises here.