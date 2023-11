A Newcastle NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Newcastle NAP - 14:50 - Back Solray

No. 9 (7) Solray SBK 5/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Jockey: Jonny Peate

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 78

Solray has made a promising start to his career, outrunning big odds while showing clear signs of greenness behind Primeval on debut, and building on that promise at the third attempt when bolting up over course and distance in September.

That was his all-weather debut and he made short work of his rivals, proving more professional than previously and having any amount in hand at the line.

He faces a stiffer task now making his handicap debut, but the assessor may well have underestimated him with an opening mark of 78, and he has the potential to take another step forward.

Back Solray @ 5/15.80 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Newcastle Next Best - 15:25 - Back Sandret

No. 3 (6) Sandret (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 1.64 Trainer: Ben Haslam

Jockey: Andrew Breslin

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 68

Sandret goes particularly well at this course, making a winning debut over six furlongs here in 2019 and recording his last success over course and distance in September.

He shaped encouragingly after four months off back at this venue a fortnight ago, doing well to finish second, still going well when short of room two furlongs out and running on when in the clear.

Sandret is 1 lb higher now but remains on a good mark and he is entitled to go close if building on that effort.