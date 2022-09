NAP: Rozalia to rule over her rivals

Rozalia - 18:15 Newcastle

Rozalia shaped better than the bare result when filling the runner-up spot at Yarmouth earlier this month, very much conceding first run to the winner and doing well under the circumstances to be beaten just three quarters of a length.

She is only 1 lb higher in the weights today and it's surely just a matter of time before she resumes winning ways having also finished second on her penultimate start at Wolverhampton.

Back on the all-weather, Rozalia is certainly one to be interested in as she seeks a deserved victory for James Fanshawe, who has his team in really good nick (73% of horses running to form).

No. 3 (4) Rozalia SBK 6/4 EXC 2.62 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 80

NEXT BEST: More to come from Melfet

Melfet - 19:45 Newcastle

Melfet returned from nine months on the sidelines with an impressive success at Kempton two weeks ago, looking a useful prospect as he quickened clear in the final furlong to win by five lengths.

He still showed signs of greenness, which was understandable on just his second start, and there is likely to be plenty more to come from him as he gains in experience.

In what looks an interesting novice event on paper, Melfet should prove capable of defying a penalty before going on to bigger and better things for John and Thady Gosden.

No. 1 (6) Melfet (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.04 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Triple Jaye the play in finale

Triple Jaye - 20:15 Newcastle

Triple Jaye stepped up on her reappearance and produced a career best when winning at Ayr last time, really catching the eye with how strongly she travelled through the race.

The official winning margin was just half a length, but she was arguably value for extra having looked in control from some way out, only being closed down late on.

This will be tougher from a 4 lb higher mark, but Triple Jaye came good throughout the second half of last season and will remain of interest.