Newcastle Racing Tips: Royal Invitation can rule over his rivals

NAP: Row in behind Royal Invitation

Royal Invitation - 20:00 Newcastle

Royal Invitation has plenty to recommend him on pedigree (by New Approach out of the Prix Saint-Alary winner Nadia) and he shaped encouragingly when third on his debut at Lingfield three weeks ago. The most impressive aspect of that performance was his strength at the finish, briefly running green on the home turn before staying on well to pass the post just a length behind the winner.

That was a fairly useful effort and Royal Invitation is sure to improve with the experience under his belt. Crucially, he receives 7 lb from chief market rival Gaassee, an impressive winner at Chester recently, and that could give him the edge for the in-form Saeed bin Suroor yard (seven winners from his last 30 runners).

No. 5 (2) Royal Invitation SBK 11/10 EXC 2.24 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: One Night In Milan needs considering

One Night In Milan - 17:30 Newcastle

One Night In Milan didn't need to improve to open his account on the Flat at Ayr two weeks ago, though the manner of his victory suggests he was value for more than the official winning margin. Indeed, having conceded first run to the runner-up, he did very well under the circumstances to come out on top, finding plenty in the final furlong to get the verdict by a neck.

A useful performer over jumps, One Night In Milan is still lightly raced on the level for his age and he is likely to prove capable of better than he has shown so far. The return to two miles will certainly be in his favour and he is fancied to defy a 4 lb rise in the weights to follow up his recent success.

No. 6 (4) One Night In Milan (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Billy Garritty

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 58

EACH-WAY: Back Brazen Akoya to place

Brazen Akoya - 19:00 Newcastle

Brazen Akoya has made good progress since switching to nurseries earlier this month, opening her account at Wolverhampton before filling the runner-up spot over the same course and distance the following week.

Admittedly, it's hard to see Brazen Akoya reversing the form with Pocket The Profit, who beat her easily at Wolverhampton and has since completed a four-timer with further wins at this course and Yarmouth. It's all to play for in the battle for the minor honours, however, and Brazen Akoya looks a standout in that regard having been dropped slightly in the weights on the back of her latest run.