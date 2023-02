NAP

Ron O - 17:30 Newcastle

Ron O has been in excellent form this winter, winning three of his last four starts, and he did especially well to resume winning ways over this course and distance last month.

That was a more competitive event than this, but it turned into a two-furlong dash, and Ron O overcame a positional bias to run down the second who was ridden more positively close home. His closing sectional also caught the eye on the clock, so a subsequent 3 lb rise looks very lenient indeed, and he will be hard to stop in his follow up bid at a track he clearly goes well at.

No. 2 (2) Ron O SBK 2/1 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Ray Craggs

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 74

NEXT BEST

Piffle - 18:00 Newcastle

Piffle looked promising as a juvenile, winning two of her first three starts, but she didn't progress as expected as a three-year-old which resulted in her dropping down the weights.

However, she has been in good form this winter, hitting the frame in her previous four starts prior to deservedly resuming winning ways at Wolverhampton earlier this month. Piffle showed a good attitude to get the better of a couple of in-form sorts and a subsequent 2 lb rise leaves her well treated on the pick of her form so another bold bid is expected.

No. 3 (3) Piffle (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: George Downing

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 69

EACH WAY

Blackjack - 19:00 Newcastle

Blackjack has held his form well on the all-weather in recent weeks and produced a career-best effort with the blinkers back on when getting his head back in front at Southwell last month.

He was well supported to do so, too, contesting a lesser handicap than he had been used to and taking full advantage, while leaving the impression he could take another step up. Blackjack made a winning debut over this course and distance and seems sure to be involved from a good draw in stall 10.